20 Personalized Gifts That Are Anything But Basic

With everything going on during the holidays, it can be easy to fall back on basic, impersonal gifts as a last-minute solution. Not that anyone’s to blame, of course. With so many names on our shopping lists, it’s easy to fall back on one-size-fits-all gifts that save us time and energy. But before you resort to boring candy boxes and flavored popcorn tins, consider customized presents for your loved ones.

With collegiate-inspired monograms and old-school patches on the rise, personalization is having a real stylish moment. So with holiday shopping just around the corner, it’s time to hop on the decorative, cheeky trend this winter season.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 personalized gift ideas that are beyond thoughtful and unexpected. Whether it’s a pair of mix-and-match earrings for your sister, an embroidered pajama set for your parents, or an embossed-leather accessory for your BFF, rest assured that these presents will make each recipient feel just as special.

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.