20 Personalized Gifts That Are Anything But Basic

by
Photo: Yuna Park/Stylecaster

With everything going on during the holidays, it can be easy to fall back on basic, impersonal gifts as a last-minute solution. Not that anyone’s to blame, of course. With so many names on our shopping lists, it’s easy to fall back on one-size-fits-all gifts that save us time and energy. But before you resort to boring candy boxes and flavored popcorn tins, consider customized presents for your loved ones.

With collegiate-inspired monograms and old-school patches on the rise, personalization is having a real stylish moment. So with holiday shopping just around the corner, it’s time to hop on the decorative, cheeky trend this winter season.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 personalized gift ideas that are beyond thoughtful and unexpected. Whether it’s a pair of mix-and-match earrings for your sister, an embroidered pajama set for your parents, or an embossed-leather accessory for your BFF, rest assured that these presents will make each recipient feel just as special.

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Got Your Back Custom Personalized Bomber Jacket

Personalized embroidery makes this a next-level varsity jacket.

Got Your Back Custom Personalized Bomber Jacket, $210 at Danielle Guizio

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Personalized Passport Cover

Consider the emboss option as an extra form of I.D.

Personalized Passport Cover, $9.90 at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Crewmaster Sport Chronograph Blue Silicone Watch

Engrave it for a main squeeze.

Crewmaster Sport Chronograph Blue Silicone Watch, $165; at Fossil

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Vintage Pajama Set

For only $10 more, these sweet PJs can be monogrammed.

Vintage Pajama Set, $95 at J.Crew

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Fossil Robot Tassel Keyfob

A quirky little tassel dude to personalize anything.

Fossil Robot Tassel Keyfob, $38 at Luxury Marketplace

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Personalized Terry Velour Robe with White Piping

Because everybody needs a robe.

Personalized Terry Velour Robe with White Piping, $105 at The Stationery Studio

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Zip Clutch

It's so clutch to have your name on this clutch.

Zip Clutch, $75 at Leatherology

 

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Bespoke Loafers

A gift that really steps things up.

Bespoke Loafers, starting at $500 at Stubbs & Wootton

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Embossed Leather Luggage Tag

Put your name on it, so you know it's yours.

Embossed Leather Luggage Tag, $20.67 at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Jacqueline Leather Watch

An engraved watch has our stamp of approval.

Jacqueline Leather Watch, $115 at Fossil

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | La Rose Custom Vintage

Will you accept this rose? With up to 7 customized letters, the answer is Y-E-S.

La Rose Custom Vintage, $29 at Odessa Rae

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Robot Iron-On Applique

Patch up your favorite denim (or anything else, for that matter).

Robot Iron-On Applique, $3 at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Personalized Perfumes

Personalized labels make 'em feel like love potions.

Perfumes, from $75 at Le Labo

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Rachel Tote

Not only can you emboss and decorate, but even the straps are customizable too.

Rachel Tote, $158 at Fossil

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Colorblocked Monogram Journal

Happy letter-ing.

Colorblocked Monogram Journal, $18 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Moonstone Dye Kit

Just add water to reveal your one-of-a-kind dyed silk scarf.

Moonstone Dye Kit, $75 at Shabd

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Custom Print Packs

Turn any digital photo into a series of prints.

Custom Print Packs, from $8 at Chatbooks

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Grand 280-Thread-Count Embroidered Sheet Set

A bed you can really call your own.

Grand 280-Thread-Count Embroidered Sheet Set, from $14.99 at Pottery Barn

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Gold-Tone Mix-and-Match Stud Earrings

Mix and match earrings for a truly personalized take.

Gold-Tone Mix-and-Match Stud Earrings, $56.25 at Michael Kors

STYLECASTER | Best Personalized Gifts to Buy | Harper Small Saddle Crossbody,

Get your initials embossed on this everyday bag.

Harper Small Saddle Crossbody, $148 at Fossil

