20 Personalized Gifts That Are Anything But Basic

With everything going on during the holidays, it can be easy to fall back on basic, impersonal gifts as a last-minute solution. Not that anyone’s to blame, of course. With so many names on our shopping lists, it’s easy to fall back on one-size-fits-all gifts that save us time and energy. But before you resort to boring candy boxes and flavored popcorn tins, consider customized presents for your loved ones.
With collegiate-inspired monograms and old-school patches on the rise, personalization is having a real stylish moment. So with holiday shopping just around the corner, it’s time to hop on the decorative, cheeky trend this winter season.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 personalized gift ideas that are beyond thoughtful and unexpected. Whether it’s a pair of mix-and-match earrings for your sister, an embroidered pajama set for your parents, or an embossed-leather accessory for your BFF, rest assured that these presents will make each recipient feel just as special.
Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.
Personalized embroidery makes this a next-level varsity jacket.
Got Your Back Custom Personalized Bomber Jacket, $210 at Danielle Guizio
Consider the emboss option as an extra form of I.D.
Personalized Passport Cover, $9.90 at Etsy
Engrave it for a main squeeze.
Crewmaster Sport Chronograph Blue Silicone Watch, $165; at Fossil
For only $10 more, these sweet PJs can be monogrammed.
Vintage Pajama Set, $95 at J.Crew
A quirky little tassel dude to personalize anything.
Fossil Robot Tassel Keyfob, $38 at Luxury Marketplace
Because everybody needs a robe.
Personalized Terry Velour Robe with White Piping, $105 at The Stationery Studio
It's so clutch to have your name on this clutch.
Zip Clutch, $75 at Leatherology
A gift that really steps things up.
Bespoke Loafers, starting at $500 at Stubbs & Wootton
Put your name on it, so you know it's yours.
Embossed Leather Luggage Tag, $20.67 at Etsy
An engraved watch has our stamp of approval.
Jacqueline Leather Watch, $115 at Fossil
Will you accept this rose? With up to 7 customized letters, the answer is Y-E-S.
La Rose Custom Vintage, $29 at Odessa Rae
Patch up your favorite denim (or anything else, for that matter).
Robot Iron-On Applique, $3 at Etsy
Personalized labels make 'em feel like love potions.
Perfumes, from $75 at Le Labo
Not only can you emboss and decorate, but even the straps are customizable too.
Rachel Tote, $158 at Fossil
Happy letter-ing.
Colorblocked Monogram Journal, $18 at Anthropologie
Just add water to reveal your one-of-a-kind dyed silk scarf.
Moonstone Dye Kit, $75 at Shabd
Turn any digital photo into a series of prints.
Custom Print Packs, from $8 at Chatbooks
A bed you can really call your own.
Grand 280-Thread-Count Embroidered Sheet Set, from $14.99 at Pottery Barn
Mix and match earrings for a truly personalized take.
Gold-Tone Mix-and-Match Stud Earrings, $56.25 at Michael Kors
Get your initials embossed on this everyday bag.
Harper Small Saddle Crossbody, $148 at Fossil