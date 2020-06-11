Timeless Pearl Necklaces That Will Never go Out of Style

Scroll To See More Images

There’s arguably nothing more classic, elegant, timeless, or versatile than a simple piece of pearl jewelry. Less flagrant than diamonds, yet more elevated than gemstones and costume jewelry, pearls are the ulmate, understated piece of jewelry that works with just about any outfit and they’re also suitable for just about any occasion (i.e. they’re never too dressy nor too casual). There are severe different types of pearls, each ranging in different values and finishes, whether you choose to opt for a pricey South Sea or Akoya variety or a more affordable Freshwater strand.

Indeed, pearl necklaces come in all shapes, sizes, and price points, but they all give off the same enduring elegance that they’ve become known for. Of course, there is also plenty of faux pearl jewelry that look and feel just like the real deal, but cost only a fraction of the price you’d pay for an authentic option. From subtle necklaces to those with a slightly metallic sheen, there’s a chic and infinitely versatile pearl necklace out there’ for each and every jewelry connoisseur out there.

1. GSI Pearl Necklace

This elegant necklace is adorned with freshwater, cultured pearls, and a high-quality sterling silver band that is both rust and tarnish resistant. Each shiny pearl on this necklace is AAA approved for quality.

2. Splendid Pearls Single Floating Pearl

This chic, single pearl necklace dazzles with lustre and shine, while also making a unique and contemporary statement, and taking a twist on a classic style. It also features a premium 925 sterling silver chain.

3. The Pearl Source White Freshwater Necklace

This premium pearl necklace features high-quality and hand-selected pearl adornments strung along a durable sterling silver band. This versatile necklace is also available in five different sizes.