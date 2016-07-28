101 Patches and Pins to Make Everything in Your Wardrobe Entirely Your Own

Kanye stan? Proud homebody? Member of the mixed-emotions club? Whatever—or whoever—you are, there’s an iron-on patch or enamel pin out there waiting for you to stick it on your clothing and declare it for all the world to see.

The crafty customization trend has reached fever pitch this summer, and even if you don’t have a stash of vintage doodads tucked away over the years from Girl Scouts and family vacations, the treasure troves of Etsy and the internet writ large offer enough options to cover every inch of your wardrobe, should you be so inclined (although personally, we mostly stick to our denim jackets, designer bags, and jeans pockets).

Patches and pins have also been an unlikely hot-button topic this past week, ever since illustrator Tuesday Bassen went public with her legal battle against Zara over several instances of fairly blatant design copying. In the week since, fellow artist Adam J. Kurtz has uncovered more than 40 similar cases of alleged theft by the retail giant and sister companies Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius on his website, ShopArtTheft.com, and the internet has rallied around the independent designers in support.

Want to do the same? (Or just want a cooler-looking jacket?) Shop 101 of the wittiest, prettiest, and most hilarious pins and patches you can buy online in the gallery ahead—all by rad indie illustrators and artists.