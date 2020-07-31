Pastel Writing Pads That Add a Pop of Color to Your Workspace

Legal pads aren’t exciting, to say the least. They usually have aggressively yellow paper and look straight out of the ’80s, so they’re definitely not aesthetically pleasing. Compared to the muted tones Gen-Z and millennials prefer, like rose gold, lavender and pale green, the yellow is way too bright. In spite of the color, the legal pad is a great way to jot down notes and to-do lists at work. It’s easy to flip pages, and you can tear out the pages you’ve already used. Luckily, writing pads don’t only come in that yellow. They make legal pads in all sorts of shades, which is great news for our eyes and color palettes.

We rounded up the pastel writing pads for you. Our three picks have pads in colors like pale pink, orchid, green and blue, so there is some variety. You won’t confuse your work notepad with your side-hustle one, because you can differentiate them by color. They all have a sturdy backing, allowing you to take notes while standing up at meetings easily. But that’s not the only good thing about these paper pads—they’re all made out of recycled materials. You aren’t taking paper from a freshly cut-down tree.

1. TOPS Prism+ Writing Pads

With this set, you get a total of six writing pads. There are two in pink, two in orchid and two in blue, so you’ll have plenty of fun colors to choose from. They’re 5 in. by 8 in., which means that they can easily fit into your go-to work bag. Each pad has a total of 50 sheets. The paper is made out of recycled fiber and the back of the pad is sturdy, so you can always write on a solid and reliable surface.

2. Mintra Office Legal Pads

If you like to recycle pages of your writing pad after you’ve filled them, this is the legal pad for you. It has perforated sheets, so you’ll have clean tears instead of spiky, half-ripped out pages. In this set, you’ll get two pads in pink, two pads in blue and two in purple. Each will have 50 sheets of paper. Pens and pencils alike should glide seamlessly across these pages.

3. Roaring Spring Enviroshades Recycled Mini Legal Pads

These mini pads are easy to toss in your bag before heading out for the day. Each pad is 5 in. by 8 in. and includes a total of 40 sheets of recycled paper, so you can feel good using an eco-friendly writing pad. You get one blue pad, one orchid pad, one ivory pad and one green pad, so you won’t mix-up your legal pads.