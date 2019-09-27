The Paris Fashion Week Street Style Has All the Outfit Inspiration You Could Ever Want

Scroll To See More Images

OK, friends—fashion month may be coming to a close (It’s been wild, huh?!) but that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop getting major inspiration from the ensembles. While, of course, the runways tell us what trends to expect in the coming seasons, the street style tells us what’s happening right flippin’ now. And, if you would like a great indicator of how we should all be dressing at the moment, take a gander at the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 street style. Outfit! Inspiration! For! Days!

As is the case with all fashion weeks (if you pay attention like I do), the guests of shows always seem to put just as much thought and effort into their ensembles as some of the designers do with their collections. (Of course, putting together one iconic outfit is very different from creating an entire collection of original looks.) After all, if you’re going to be walking around a bunch of street style photographers, you want to dress to impress, am I right? You could even end up on a list of street style looks like the exact one you’re reading right now. (Meta!) The Paris Fashion Week guests knew how to seriously bring it with these ensembles, and I’m busy adding them all to my outfit inspiration Pinterest boards.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t note, however, the lack of diversity I noticed in the collection of street style photos I found. It’s 2019, and I don’t understand why women of color are not photographed nearly as much as white fashion week guests. I know plenty women of color attend Paris Fashion Week, and the photos do not reflect that. I truly hope that next fashion month boasts a more diverse collection of street style babes, because seeing what people wear to the shows is one of my favorite pastimes. That being said, please enjoy some of my favorite street style looks from Paris Fashion Week. Oui!

Sita Abellan, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Landiana Cerciu, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Maria Bernad, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Camila Coelho, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Victoria Magrath, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Kelela, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Julie Ianc, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Tamara Kalinic, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Xenia Adonts, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Caroline Daur, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Yuwei Zhangzou, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Landiana Cerciu, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Aya Suzuki and Amy Suzuki, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Elena Perminova, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Sofie Valkiers, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Leonie Hanne, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Julie Ianc, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Olivia Palermo, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Camila Coelho, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020