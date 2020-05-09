Timeless Aviator Sunglasses For Every Budget

Aviator glasses (alternatively dubbed “pilot glasses”) may have first hit the eyewear scene back in the 1930s to protect pilot’s eyes while flying, but the classic frame shape regained mass popularity thanks to the ’80s hit Top Gun. While they tend to be associated with pilots (hence the name), police officers, and other service workers, they’re a surprisingly stylish and universally-flattering silhouette. While the ubiquitous design has had many moments in fashion and film, they were originally designed to protect as much as the eye from sunlight as possible, letting only 15 percent of light in through the lenses and offering supreme protection against glare.

Nowadays, they’re more of a fashion statement, than a partial, safety accessory, but because of their practical origins, they are a great choice for shielding your eyes from the sun’s damaging age, as well as preventing fine lines and crow’s feet that can often form courtesy of excess squinting. From the classic convex shape to modern spin-offs of the original design, there are plenty of metal, aviator-style sunglasses that flatter most face shapes, and that definitely never go out of style. Read on to see our favorite pairs below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Ray-Ban Rb3025 Aviator Classic Sunglasses

The original brand behind the aviator style, Ray-Ban’s timeless and iconic aviator frames still remain the best on the market. They feature the classic G-15, non-polarized lenses to protect your eyes against the sun and reduce glare, and they’re available in a variety of different sizes, frames and lens colors as well.

2. Livhò Aviator Sunglasses

Designed with 400 UV protection, these metal-framed aviator glasses are not only stylish and modern, but they also offer plenty of protection for your eyes when you’re out in the elements. They also feature polarized lenses with a mirrored coating to reduce glare and eliminate eye fatigue.

3. Sojos Metal Aviator Sunglasses

These stylish aviator frames are designed with comfortable silicone nose pads to prevent marks and indents, along with 100 percent 400UV protection lenses to shield your precious peepers from harmful UV rays. They also come with deluxe packaging, a microfiber cleaning wipe, and a carrying pouch.