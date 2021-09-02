Bad At Packing? These Handy Cubes Will Totally Change Your Travel Game

Scroll To See More Images

I have a confession to make: I still haven’t finished packing for a nine-day trip. To be honest, I’ve spent more time worrying about the packing process than actually packing. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve turned my carry-on bag inside out trying to find one dress, thus wrinkling everything in the process. During my procrastinating, I stumbled upon packing cubes, which felt like a total godsend. If your suitcase usually ends up looking like a tornado of clothes, shoes and toiletries, these cubes are a must-have for your next trip.

Usually made of nylon, good packing cubes should be water-resistant—in case something leaks in your suitcase—and mesh, which ensures no extra air takes up valuable space in your bag. It can take a little bit of Tetris to try to fit six or so packing cubes into one suitcase, but at least you’ll have everything organized once you get them in there. There are even special packing cubes and organizational bags designed specifically for your shoes, so you can avoid dirty soles pressed up against your clean clothes.

This organizational godsend is actually kind of chic, too. Maybe I just like the minimalist, clean aesthetic, but fully-stuffed packing cubes look soothing to me. Most sets come in trendy colors, too, which can make you feel like a savvy jetsetter who has their life together. On the very high end, these cubes can cost up to $260…but they can also be as affordable as $21 a set. It’s all about how much you want to spend.

Scroll down to see the 10 best packing cubes on the market right now—and don’t be afraid to book a flight to test ’em out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

High-Quality

You get absolutely every type of packing bag you could ever want with this set: three packing cubes, one undergarment bag, one toiletry bag with a clear window, one makeup bag, one shoe bag and a bag for cables.

Trendy

Away has become the “It” travel brand for good reason. This set of four packing cubes may be a little pricy, but they’re designed to work with Away suitcases’ compression system for a perfect organized fit.

Monogrammed

Pack in style with these monogrammable packing cubes, which come in super fun colors. You’ll get one large, one medium and two small in each set.

Minimalist

If you just want a no-frills packing cubes set, this is the one for you. For only $23, you get six cubes in three different sizes.

Fabulous

Packing cubes but make it bougie. Feel like an heiress when you’re figuring out how many dresses you can stuff into one of the five pieces in this packing cube set.

Two-Tone

These beloved packing cubes from Target come in a variety of sizes, so you can tailor what you bring to the type of trip you’re taking.

Anti-Overpacking

If you’re guilty of having to sit on your carry-on to zip it closed, you need to add these compression cubes to your cart ASAP. They’ll maximize how much space you have in your suitcase in a big way.

Leather

Want to really class it up? These leather packing cubes may not be as space-efficient, but they’re organized and chic AF.

Affordable

For less than $21, you get *five* packing cubes, one hanging toiletry bag, one shoe bag and one flat bag. This is the best deal we could find!

Clear

I like to quadruple-check that I’ve packed everything, so the clear cubes appeal to me for obvious reasons.