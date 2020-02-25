The Best Ovulation Test Strips to Help Monitor Your Cycle

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re looking to conceive or contracept, paying attention to the patterns of your monthly cycle and knowing when you’re ovulating can be very helpful to keep in mind. While there are plenty of symptoms that can help to indicate to us that we are ovulating (i.e. mild cramping in the ovaries, and/or a rise in basal temperature), the one sure-fire way to find out is by using an ovulation test kit—especially since many women don’t present any symptoms during this part of the cycle.

If you don’t use barrier protection or hormonal contraceptives as your means of birth control, keeping track of your ovulation window is essential if you’re not ready to start a family. On the contrary, if you are keeping track of the best window of opportunity you have to get pregnant, monitoring ovulation cycles is equally as important to follow for successfully conceiving. If you’re looking for an accurate method to help you detect your monthly window of opportunity to get pregnant (or to avoid getting pregnant) these testing strips are a must-have.

1. Easy Home Ovulation Test Strips

This comprehensive kit contains 50 testing strips to help you track your ovulation cycles while minimizing the chances of missing the LH surge.

2. Pregmate Ovulation Test Strips

These ovulation strips offer the earliest detection and have the best sensitivity level, with over 99% accuracy.

3. Lovia Ovulation Testing Strips

Lovia’s comprehensive ovulation testing strips offer an accurate and convenient way to test for ovulation.