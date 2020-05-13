Oversized Premium Jewelry Cleaning Cloths That’ll Restore Your Jewelry’s Sparkle

If you’ve noticed that your signature necklace is looking a little dull or the band of your favorite ring is starting to tarnish, it might be time to give your jewelry a little TLC. Having show-stopping bling is great and all, but when you don’t take care of it, it can start to lose its wow factor. You don’t need to run over to your jewelry store to see if they can clean it for you. All you need is the Internet, a jewelry cleaning cloth and a little bit of elbow grease to get your jewelry sparkling again.

We rounded up the best oversized premium jewelry cleaning cloths to help you make your jewelry shine and gleam again. These large cloths, which are usually at least 11 in. by 14 in., have two layers. The inner layer is for scrubbing away the tarnish and scratches your jewelry might have acquired from being worn out in the wild. The inner layer is imbued with some chemicals to help make the tarnish wipe right off. The outer layer is meant for polishing and shining up your jewelry. Jewelry cleaning cloths can be used on a wide variety of metals and gems, so you can polish your expensive ring right next to the costume jewelry you got from a thrift shop.

With a jewelry cleaning cloth, you won’t have dull-looking accessories again.

1. Peaknip Cleaning and Polishing Cloth

You can polish just about any type of jewelry with this cloth and return it to its former glory. It’ll clean 14K and 18K gold, platinum, silver, gems, diamonds and even your costume fashion jewelry. The cloth is made out of 100 percent cotton to ensure the cloth won’t scratch your jewelry. It’s also two layers, the dark gray layer buffs and shines while the inner white layer has non-toxic cleaning ingredients mixed in to remove tarnish.

2. Mayflower Products Polishing Cloth Set

This set from Mayflower Products comes with two cleaning cloths. You can use them on gold, silver and platinum. The cloths are double-layered, the outer gray layer is made out of untreated flannel and the white is imbued with a cleaning formula. In addition to removing tarnish, this cloth set will help protect your jewelry from tarnishing in the future, so your jewelry will remain shiny and sparkle for longer.

3. Simple Shine Large Oversized Premium Jewelry Cleaning Cloth

Start with the inner layer of this double-layer cloth to remove scratches and tarnishes from your jewelry. There might be a slight residue left behind on your jewelry, so you’ll want to polish that off with the outer layer. The Simple Shine cloth will clean sterling silver, stainless steel, platinum, palladium, brass, copper and gold. At 12 in. by 15 in., this cloth is large enough for the contents of most of your jewelry box.