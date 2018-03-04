StyleCaster
Share

The Best-Dressed Celebrities from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best-Dressed Celebrities from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

by
The Best-Dressed Celebrities from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet
42 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The highlight of awards season is finally here: the Oscars. Every awards show, press junket, and Hollywood hobnobbing event of the last year has led to this point, when actors, directors, writers, and dozens of other industry shakers and makers—from seasoned veterans like Meryl Streep and Daniel Day Lewis to awards show newbies like Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie—compete for one coveted prize: an Academy Award.

MORE: Where to Stream 2018’s Oscar-Nominated Movies

And though, like all awards shows, we’re super-excited to find out who takes home the gold, we’re just as psyched to see what our favorite stars are wearing on the red carpet. Because let’s be honest: Not everyone can be an Oscar winner, but ruling the red carpet is fair game.

Ahead, we’re rounding up the most fashionable, head-turning looks from the 90th Academy Awards. From romantic, fluffy ballgowns to sleek, shiny dresses, this year has it all.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 42
Jennifer Lawrence at the 2018 Oscars
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2018 Oscars
Lupita Nyong'o
Zendaya at the 2018 Oscars
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan at the 2018 Oscars
Saoirse Ronan
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Garner at the 2018 Oscars
Jennifer Garner
Photo: Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez at the 2018 Oscars
Gina Rodriguez
Photo: Getty Images
Margot Robbie at the 2018 Oscars
Margot Robbie
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Williams at the 2018 Oscars
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Gal Gadot at the 2018 Oscars
Gal Gadot
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone at the 2018 Oscars
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss at the 2018 Oscars
Elisabeth Moss
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Blunt at the 2018 Oscars
Emily Blunt
Photo: Getty Images
Camila Alves at the 2018 Oscars
Camila Alves
Photo: Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 Oscars
Tiffany Haddish
Photo: Getty Images
Sandra Bullock at the 2018 Oscars
Sandra Bullock
Photo: Getty Images
Greta Gerwig at the 2018 Oscars
Greta Gerwig
Photo: Getty Images
Kelly Marie Tran at the 2018 Oscars
Kelly Marie Tran
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Dern at the 2018 Oscars
Laura Dern
Photo: Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson at the 2018 Oscars
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Getty Images
Salma Hayek at the 2018 Oscars
Salma Hayek
Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis at the 2018 Oscars
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images
Danai Gurira at the 2018 Oscars
Danai Gurai
Photo: Getty Images
Mary J. Blige at the 2018 Oscars
Mary J. Blige
Photo: Getty Images
Mirai Nagasu at the 2018 Oscars
Mirai Nagasu
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Oscars
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
Zoey Deutsch at the 2018 Oscars
Zoey Deutsch
Photo: Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein at the 2018 Oscars
Beanie Feldstein
Photo: Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari at the 2018 Oscars
Kristin Cavallari
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Carson at the 2018 Oscars
Sofia Carson
Photo: Getty Images
Betty Gabriel at the 2018 Oscars
Betty Gabriel
Photo: Getty Images
Janet Mock at the 2018 Oscars
Janet Mock
Photo: Getty Images
Sally Hawkins at the 2018 Oscars
Sally Hawkins
Photo: Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn at the 2018 Oscars
Lindsey Vonn
Photo: Getty Images
Octavia Spencer at the 2018 Oscars
Octavia spencer
Photo: Getty Images
Meryl Streep at the 2018 Oscars
Meryl Streep
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Janney at the 2018 Oscars
Allison Janney
Photo: Getty Images
Abbie Cornish at the 2018 Oscars
Abbie Cornish
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Judd at the 2018 Oscars
Ashley Judd
Photo: Getty Images
Jane Fonda at the 2018 Oscars
Jane Fonda
Photo: Getty Images
Helen Mirren at the 2018 Oscars
Helen Mirren
Photo: Getty Images
Leslie Mann at the 2018 Oscars
Leslie Mann
Photo: Getty Images
Maya Rudolph at the 2018 Oscars
Maya Rudolph
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 St. Patrick's Day Recipes That Don't Involve Green Dye

25 St. Patrick's Day Recipes That Don't Involve Green Dye
  • Jennifer Lawrence at the 2018 Oscars
  • Lupita Nyong'o at the 2018 Oscars
  • Zendaya at the 2018 Oscars
  • Saoirse Ronan at the 2018 Oscars
  • Jennifer Garner at the 2018 Oscars
  • Gina Rodriguez at the 2018 Oscars
  • Margot Robbie at the 2018 Oscars
  • Allison Williams at the 2018 Oscars
  • Gal Gadot at the 2018 Oscars
  • Emma Stone at the 2018 Oscars
  • Elisabeth Moss at the 2018 Oscars
  • Emily Blunt at the 2018 Oscars
  • Camila Alves at the 2018 Oscars
  • Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 Oscars
  • Sandra Bullock at the 2018 Oscars
  • Greta Gerwig at the 2018 Oscars
  • Kelly Marie Tran at the 2018 Oscars
  • Laura Dern at the 2018 Oscars
  • Taraji P. Henson at the 2018 Oscars
  • Salma Hayek at the 2018 Oscars
  • Viola Davis at the 2018 Oscars
  • Danai Gurira at the 2018 Oscars
  • Mary J. Blige at the 2018 Oscars
  • Mirai Nagasu at the 2018 Oscars
  • Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Oscars
  • Zoey Deutsch at the 2018 Oscars
  • Beanie Feldstein at the 2018 Oscars
  • Kristin Cavallari at the 2018 Oscars
  • Sofia Carson at the 2018 Oscars
  • Betty Gabriel at the 2018 Oscars
  • Janet Mock at the 2018 Oscars
  • Sally Hawkins at the 2018 Oscars
  • Lindsey Vonn at the 2018 Oscars
  • Octavia Spencer at the 2018 Oscars
  • Meryl Streep at the 2018 Oscars
  • Allison Janney at the 2018 Oscars
  • Abbie Cornish at the 2018 Oscars
  • Ashley Judd at the 2018 Oscars
  • Jane Fonda at the 2018 Oscars
  • Helen Mirren at the 2018 Oscars
  • Leslie Mann at the 2018 Oscars
  • Maya Rudolph at the 2018 Oscars
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share