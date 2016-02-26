This Century’s 30 Most Memorable Oscar Dresses

More than a few dresses have gone down in Oscars history, but it’s the ones that have made red-carpet appearances during the 21st century—2000 to the present—that have really had people talking.
From Halle Berry’s barely there Elie Saab gown in 2002 to Gwyneth Paltrow’s minimalist caped ensemble in 2012, here are the 30 best modern Oscars dresses of all time.
Renee Zellweger in Jean Desses, 2001
SGranitz/WireImage
Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Halle Berry in Elie Saab, 2002
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kate Winslet in Ben de Lisi, 2002
SGranitz/WireImage
Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace, 2003
SGranitz/WireImage
Charlize Theron in Gucci, 2004
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche, 2005
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Natalie Portman in Lanvin, 2005
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cate Blanchett in Valentino, 2005
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Michelle Williams in Vera Wang, 2006
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Reese Witherspoon in Dior, 2006
KMazur/WireImage
Penelope Cruz in Versace, 2007
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier, 2008
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Beyoncé in House of Dereon, 2009
Getty Images
Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive, 2009
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Zoe Saldana in Givenchy, 2010
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sandra Bullock in Marchesa, 2010
John Shearer/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence in Calvin Klein, 2011
Getty Images
Mila Kunis in Elie Saab, 2011
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Angelina Jolie in Versace, 2012
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Rooney Mara in Givenchy, 2012
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford, 2012
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta, 2013
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jessica Chastain in Armani Prive, 2013
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, 2013
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace, 2014
Getty Images
Rosamund Pike in Givenchy, 2015
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab, 2015
Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein Collection, 2015
Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph & Russo, 2015
Getty Images