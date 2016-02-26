StyleCaster
This Century’s 30 Most Memorable Oscar Dresses

by
More than a few dresses have gone down in Oscars history, but it’s the ones that have made red-carpet appearances during the 21st century—2000 to the present—that have really had people talking.

From Halle Berry’s barely there Elie Saab gown in 2002 to Gwyneth Paltrow’s minimalist caped ensemble in 2012, here are the 30 best modern Oscars dresses of all time.

 

1 of 30

Renee Zellweger in Jean Desses, 2001

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Halle Berry in Elie Saab, 2002

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kate Winslet in Ben de Lisi, 2002

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace, 2003

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

Charlize Theron in Gucci, 2004

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche, 2005

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Natalie Portman in Lanvin, 2005

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cate Blanchett in Valentino, 2005

Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Michelle Williams in Vera Wang, 2006

Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon in Dior, 2006

Photo: KMazur/WireImage

Penelope Cruz in Versace, 2007

Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier, 2008

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Beyoncé in House of Dereon, 2009

Photo: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive, 2009

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Zoe Saldana in Givenchy, 2010

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sandra Bullock in Marchesa, 2010

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence in Calvin Klein, 2011

Photo: Getty Images

Mila Kunis in Elie Saab, 2011

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Angelina Jolie in Versace, 2012

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rooney Mara in Givenchy, 2012

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford, 2012

Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta, 2013

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Chastain in Armani Prive, 2013

Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, 2013

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace, 2014

Photo: Getty Images

Rosamund Pike in Givenchy, 2015

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab, 2015

Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein Collection, 2015

Photo: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph & Russo, 2015

Photo: Getty Images

