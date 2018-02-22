The Best, Most-Talked-About Oscars Dresses of All Time

In case you’ve lost all access to TV, radio, magazines, newspapers, advertisements out in the world, and, of course, the internet, let us remind you: The Academy Awards are happening March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

But before we deep-dive into this year’s red carpet, which will surely be chockablock with incredible dresses, we look to the past to remember the best, brightest, buzziest, most incredible dresses of all time. We’re thinking back to Lupita Nyong’o’s stunning Calvin Klein frock in 2015 (covered in 6,000 actual pearls), or Jennifer Lopez’s insane gown in 2014 (don’t forget the train), or the time Chrissy Teigen showed up majorly pregnant in Marchesa last year.

And that’s just in the past three years. Ahead, all the dresses that have blown our minds, from Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic slip dress in 1996 through present day.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2017.