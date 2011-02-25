StyleCaster
Share

And The Best Oscar Cocktail Goes To…

What's hot
StyleCaster

And The Best Oscar Cocktail Goes To…

Susie G
by
And The Best Oscar Cocktail Goes To…
3 Start slideshow

The 83rd Academy Awards presentation will be held on Sunday, February 27 and celebrating Hollywoods biggest night with the perfect mix of cocktails can be just as important when entertaining guests as the dress Natalie Portman will show up in. X-Rated Fusion Liqueur is one of Hollywoods favorite go-to mixable liqueurs and we have three special Oscar-inspired cocktails for your Academy Awards at-home viewing party.

X-Rated Fusion Liqueurs sensuous blend of ultra-premium French vodka and blood oranges, mingled with mango and passion fruit from South America, is unapologetically pink, delectable and easy to mix. Spoil you and your guests with these Oscar winning cocktails such as the Red Carpet Xperience and The Queen’s Speech. And for your male attendees, serve up the palate-teasing True Grit Punch.

And for those of you still on (or soon-to-be, like me) your post-holiday season diets, you’ll be happy to know that X Fusion Liqueur is low in calories. Now you can enjoy all of the cocktails you want this Sunday night with a little less guilt! Just make sure you do it in moderation so you don’t wake up looking like a “Black Swan” come Monday morning…wink, wink.

Check out all of the delicious recipes in the slideshow above! Let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 3

The Queens Speech
1 oz X-Rated Fusion Liqueur
1 oz SKYY Infusions Citrus
Splash of Fresh Lemonade

Top with Champagne, serve in martini glass with lemon twist.

Red Carpet Xperience
1 oz X-Rated Fusion Liqueur
1 oz Grapefruit Juice

Top with Champagne, serve in a flute.

True Grit Punch
16 1/2 oz X-Rated Fusion Liqueur
25oz SKYY Vodka
16 1/2 oz Orange Juice
16 1/2 oz Pineapple Juice
8oz Grenadine

Combine one bottle of SKYY Vodka, 16 1/2 oz of X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, 16 1/2 oz of Orange Juice, 16 1/2 oz of Pineapple Juice, and 8oz of Grenadine in a bowl. Serve mixture directly into ice filled glasses and stir to cool the mixture. Garnish with slices of orange.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Light It Up: 5 Candles That You Need Right Now

Light It Up: 5 Candles That You Need Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share