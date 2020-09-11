Chic Origami Necklaces to Add to Your Jewelry Box

If you’re a big fan of this traditional Japanese art, you should figure out how to make it a part of your wardrobe. Origami is done with paper to create all sorts of sculptures, including animals and geometric patterns. This paper art is doubly impressive, because the artists make these sculptures by folding the paper, rather than cutting and pasting it together. Obviously, it’s a little difficult to wear paper around all day, every day, but origami jewelry is popular. Instead of folding paper, most of the jewelers fold the metal instead to make 3D pendants for necklaces. Depending on what animal or shape you get, it might have a special meaning in Japanese culture. The crane, which is shown most often in origami, symbolizes good luck and a long-lasting life.

We found some of the best origami necklaces for you. There are two bird picks, including one crane, and one heart selection that’s designed in an exciting way. These necklaces are available in silver, though one of our choices is also available in gold-coated and rose-gold-coated brass.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. My Very Best Origami Heart Necklace

Heart necklaces aren’t anything new, but this one is a cool take on wearing a heart above your own. It uses origami and geometric design to come up with a new twist on this centuries old idea. The necklace comes in gold-plated brass, rose-gold-plated brass or silver-plated brass. The chain of the necklace is roughly 15 in. long and has a lobster clasp. The necklace package also includes an inspirational message.

2. 925 Sterling Silver Origami Bird

This crane is designed in a traditional origami style, except in this case, it’s made out of long-lasting sterling silver instead of paper. You can see all of the “folds” on the crane, so you’ll probably get some compliments on how realistic it looks. It’s 3D too, so it won’t sit flat against your chest. This necklace, which comes with a thicker chain, will become your go-to signature necklace.

3. Boma Jewelry Sterling Silver Origami Bird Necklace

If you’ve got skin that’s irritated easily, this is the origami bird necklace for you. It’s hypoallergenic, nickel-free and anti-microbial. Handcrafted in Thailand, this necklace is made out of sterling silver with some added alloys, which are supposed to make it stronger. This bird necklace shows the underside of the bird’s wing and some extra folded detail. You’ll also be able to see the line dividing its little beak in two.