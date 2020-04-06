Gentle, Organic Jewelry Cleaners That’ll Make Your Accessories Shine Extra Bright

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the more you accessorize, the more upkeep your jewels require. This is especially true for pieces like engagement rings, wedding bands and earrings you wear for weeks on end: Over time, diamonds don’t shine as brightly, and silver and gold (depending on the karat) tarnishes as a result of air and moisture exposure. But luckily, you can bring the bling back with help from an organic jewelry cleaner. The keyword here being “organic.”

Think about it: When you’re browsing through cleaning supplies, chances are you’re more likely to choose products that don’t include funky, toxic chemicals on their ingredients list, so why wouldn’t you hold something like jewelry cleaner to the same standard? Sure, you want a formula that works like magic, but you also don’t want to sacrifice your skin’s health for a pop of shine. The dirty truth of these so-called “cleaners” isn’t hard to unmask, either: If it smells deathly potent, an ingredients list is nowhere to be found on the bottle and the instructions encourage you to wear gloves when handling the product, move on.

You also don’t have to make a pitstop at the jewelers for a touch up when the bling fades from your ring, bracelet, hoops or necklace. Instead, treat your jewels to a glow-up with these organic jewelry cleaners that can have accessories looking brand new from the comfort of your own home.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Simple Shine. Natural Jewelry Cleaning Solution

Simple Shine’s organic jewelry cleaner is 100 percent plant-based and non-toxic so not only is it safe on skin, it’s a better buy for the environment, too. Its only major caveat is that the formula isn’t compatible with all stones. The botanical formula works best on fine gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewelry. For fashion jewelry, pearls, emeralds, opals and other porous stones that need touching up, the brand recommends trying its gentler formula.

2. Caribbean Gem Banana & Coconut Oil Jewelry Cleaner

It’s one thing to snag an organic jewelry cleaner that’s safe for your skin; it’s a whole other ballgame finding a formula that includes skin-loving ingredients. The Caribbean Gem organic jewelry cleaner was formulated with an exclusive blend of natural banana and coconut oils that’s super gentle and incredibly effective on every stone, from opals and onyx to diamond and jade. Because the formula also features anti-fog and anti-static properties, you can use it in a spray bottle as a household cleaner for mirrors or use it to wipe down laptop screens, eyeglasses, camera lenses and more. And if that weren’t enough of a selling point, your purchase also includes a dipping basket and brush, so you’ll really feel fancy shining your precious gems.

3. Calyptus Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Concentrate

Calyptus had our hearts right off the bat with its purple formula and koala mascot. But the formula really is what held our attention: The organic jewelry cleaner is 100 percent natural and plant-based, biodegradable and non-toxic. It’s also incredibly versatile: When diluted and added to ultrasonic cleaners, the formula is gentle enough to eliminate dirt, grim and other debris from jewelry, glasses, brass, sterling silver, precious metals and watches.