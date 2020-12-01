These Online Classes Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gifts To Send Online

Scroll To See More Images

The holidays are going to look a little different for us this year thanks to the pandemic and strict social distancing measures, and many of us are going to be celebrating with our friends and family virtually instead of IRL out of precaution. Frankly though, even prior to the pandemic, having the forethought to shop for a present, wrap it and ship it off in time is something that can seem nearly impossible. Look, we totally get it — life gets busy (yes, even when we’re working from home and barely leaving the house), and it’s easy to leave gift shopping until the very last second before it’s literally almost too late.

Whether you’re a life-long procrastinator with a reliable history of waiting until Christmas Eve basically every single year to start shopping for gifts for everyone on your list or are just looking for an easy way to deliver a thoughtful gift virtually this year, there are plenty of online classes that make perfect gifts for everyone on your list that you can send instantly via email—whether you’re planning on seeing the giftee in question or not.

From MasterClass subscriptions offering a selection of premium online classes taught by industry icons including David Lynch, Anna Wintour, and NBA star Stephen Curry to legit virtual cooking courses that will teach even the most culinary clueless among us how to bake a loaf of stellar sourdough bread or a full-blown holiday feast that’ll impress even your most judgy distant relatives. Of course, for the recent college grads or perhaps those giftees on your list ready for a career change, there also plenty of practical business-focused options to sharpen up their office skills too. Because hey, there’s no harm in giving a gift that they’ll not only actually use, but also benefit from, right?

MasterClass

With a subscription to MasterClass, an online learning platform that offers lessons from industry leaders and bona fide celebrities, you take classes about acting, cooking, fashion design from A-listers like Natalie Portman, Steph Curry, Marc Jacobs and Anna Wintour from the comfort of home. A lot of people wouldn’t justify buying it for themselves, which makes it the perfect gift that’s totally procrastinator-friendly.

Craftsy

Whether the giftee in question is a constant grafter always looking to sharpen up their creative endeavors or experiencing a severe case of quarantine-based boredom, Craftsy’s archive of online courses has something for everyone. From knitting to watercolor painting and even pastry-making, there’s something to suit anyone’s interests.

Airbnb Experiences

Sure, we often think of Airbnb when we’re looking to book a unique place to stay for an upcoming getaway, but did you know the home rental company also offers online “experiences” (a.k.a. immersive online courses). From drinking and drawing to astrology workshops, there’s something for everyone.

Udemy Cooking Classes

Udemy offers a HUGE selection of online courses, spanning from social media lessons to career planning and more, but our favorite area of their offerings is their virtual cooking courses. Whether you’re gifting a clueless-in-the-kitchen millennial or a bona fide chef looking to learn a new cuisine, Udemy’s catalog is chock-full of fun options.

Skillshare

Ideal for the fashion enthusiast or budding blogger on your holiday gifting list, Skillshare offers a massive assortment of online courses to help students further their career, refine their interests, or learn more about a particular industry from the comfort of their own home. Our favorite class at the moment? Where Fashion Design begins, taught by “Project Runway: Season 2” finalist Daniel Vosovic.