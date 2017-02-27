25 One-Shoulder Tops to Shop for Spring

One-shoulder tops had an impressive run in the early aughts, garnering the same popularity as low-rise flares, trucker hats, and pastel-tinted sunglasses. For a time they were among the most visible “going out tops”—a Saturday night staple found in closets everywhere. Eventually, many of us shelved our asymmetrical pieces as the trend started to fade, but based on the looks we see emerging for spring, it’s time for a resurrection.

Zara, Rachel Comey, Tibi, and others all count one-shoulder tops among their current offerings, with styles ranging from dramatic ruffled designs to simple T-shirt like pieces. Our favorites include a poplin MSGM number and an A.L.C. crop top. Shop them—and the other best one-shoulder tops—ahead.