25 One-Shoulder Tops to Shop for Spring

Leah Faye Cooper
by
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

One-shoulder tops had an impressive run in the early aughts, garnering the same popularity as low-rise flares, trucker hats, and pastel-tinted sunglasses. For a time they were among the most visible “going out tops”—a Saturday night staple found in closets everywhere. Eventually, many of us shelved our asymmetrical pieces as the trend started to fade, but based on the looks we see emerging for spring, it’s time for a resurrection.

Zara, Rachel Comey, Tibi, and others all count one-shoulder tops among their current offerings, with styles ranging from dramatic ruffled designs to simple T-shirt like pieces. Our favorites include a poplin MSGM number and an A.L.C. crop top. Shop them—and the other best one-shoulder tops—ahead.

1 of 25

Zara Off-The-Shoulder Top, $39.50; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Viva Aviva Yakura Flouncy Gingham Top, $295; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Viva Aviva

Mango Lace Assymetric Top, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Storets Julia One-Shoulder Blouse, $65; at Storets

Photo: Storets

A.L.C. Georgia One-Shoulder Crop Top, $89 (was $255); at Neiman Marcus

Photo: A.L.C.

Sincerely Jules Everly One-Shoulder Cotton Top, $98; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Pixie Market Green Gingham Ruffled One-Shoulder Top, $52; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

H&M Cotton Blouse, $39.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Anthropologie Linen One-Shoulder Top, $78; at Anthropologie 

Photo: Anthropologie

Rachel Comey Georgia Top, $426; at Rachel Comey

Photo: Rachel Comey

Free People Anabelle Asymmetrical Top, $78; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Tibi Stretch Faille Sculpted One-Shoulder Top, $375; at Tibi

Photo: Tibi

Club Monaco Elizabet Top, $159.50; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Rosie HW x Paige Collection Emanuelle Top in Light Wash Blue, $198; at Paige

Photo: Paige

Artizia Iesha T-Shirt, $40; at Artizia 

Photo: Artizia

Milly Cotton & Silk One-Shoulder Striped Top, $295; at Spring

Photo: Milly

Helmut Lang One-Shoulder Leather Top, $495; at Intermix

Photo: Helmut Lang

Silence + Noise Willow One-Shoulder Shirt, $34; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Silence + Noise

MSGM One-Shoulder Stretch Cotton-Blend Poplin Top, $141.75; at The Outnet

Photo: MSGM

Studio One-Shoulder Ruffle Bodysuit, $71.91; at Eloquii

Photo: Studio One

Forever 21 French Terry One-Shoulder Top, $19.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Misguided Black One-Shoulder Ruffle Bralette, $10; at Misguided

Photo: Misguided

Johanna Ortiz Dama Danzante One-Shoulder Ruffled Cotton-Poplin Top, $850; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Johanna Ortiz

Weekday Press Pack One-Shoulder Top with Buckle, $63.50; at ASOS

Photo: Weekday

MLM Label Gingham One-Shoulder Top, $187; at Bloomingdale's 

Photo: MLM Label

