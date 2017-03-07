StyleCaster
Share

The Best One-Piece Bathings Suits Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best One-Piece Bathings Suits Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Lauren Caruso
by
One-Piece Bathing Suits
22 Start slideshow

In summers past, wearing a one-piece meant you were either a professional swimmer or seriously uncool—there was no in between. But these days, a one-piece swimsuit is a solid fashion move, especially now that designers like Rachel Comey, Araks, Marysia, and Stella McCartney all have iterations that truly rival the bikinis or yore. And as if you need another reason to ditch your triangle bikini, you can even double your one-piece wear by styling it as a makeshift bodysuit: When it gets unbearable levels of hot, just pair it with some high-waist pants or shorts, and you’re good to go. (Trust: When it’s 90 degrees and humid, nobody will even look your way.)

MORE: The Most Flattering Sunglasses for Round Faces

To celebrate the revival of the retro silhouette, we culled 22 of the best one-piece bathing suits to wear on spring break now and to the beach later. You can official kiss your two-piece bathing suit goodbye—for now.

MORE: How to Buy Summer Clothes in the Middle of Winter

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22

Totême Positano Swim Suit, $195; at Totême

Photo: Totême

ASOS Ribbed Mesh Lace Up Eyelet Swimsuit, $58; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Tavik Monahan Lace-Up One-Piece, $146; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Lisa Marie Fernandez Arden One-Piece Swimsuit, $430; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Araks Harlow One-Piece in Pimlico Poppy, $245; at Spring

Photo: Spring

COS Cross-Over Swimsuit, $49; at COS

Photo: COS

Land of Women x The Dreslyn Low Back Sport One-Piece, $155; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Rachel Comey Indra Suit, $299; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Clean Water Watercolor Striped One-Piece, $39.99; at Target

Photo: Target

Marysia Palm Springs Lace-Up Scalloped Swimsuit, $350; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Blue Life Roped Up White Lace-Up One-Piece, $157 at Lulus

Photo: Lulus

Ward Whillas Beaumont Reversible Swimsuit $325; at Moda Operandi

Photo: Moda Operandi

Skye & Staghorn Striped Plunge Swimsuit With Tie Front, $246; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

& Other Stories Circle Swimsuit, $85; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Topshop Velvet Swimsuit, $65; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Lonely Daphne Swimsuit in Oxblood, $154.75; at Lonely

Photo: Lonely

Fifth Position Isadora Swimsuit, $133; at Fifth Position

Photo: Fifth Position

Elle Mer South Point One Piece, $110; at Elle Mer

Photo: Elle Mer

Stella McCartney Cutout Neoprene and Mesh Swimsuit, $255; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Flagpole Lynn Side Cutout One Piece $375; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Mara Hoffman Crochet Lace-Up Side One Piece, $275; at Mara Hoffman

Photo: Mara Hoffman

Fashion Union Solid Black Plunging One-Piece, $39.99; at Target

Photo: Target

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Amazing Shoes from the Fall Runways

50 Amazing Shoes from the Fall Runways
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share