The Best One-Piece Bathings Suits Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

In summers past, wearing a one-piece meant you were either a professional swimmer or seriously uncool—there was no in between. But these days, a one-piece swimsuit is a solid fashion move, especially now that designers like Rachel Comey, Araks, Marysia, and Stella McCartney all have iterations that truly rival the bikinis or yore. And as if you need another reason to ditch your triangle bikini, you can even double your one-piece wear by styling it as a makeshift bodysuit: When it gets unbearable levels of hot, just pair it with some high-waist pants or shorts, and you’re good to go. (Trust: When it’s 90 degrees and humid, nobody will even look your way.)
To celebrate the revival of the retro silhouette, we culled 22 of the best one-piece bathing suits to wear on spring break now and to the beach later. You can official kiss your two-piece bathing suit goodbye—for now.
Totême Positano Swim Suit, $195; at Totême
ASOS Ribbed Mesh Lace Up Eyelet Swimsuit, $58; at ASOS
Tavik Monahan Lace-Up One-Piece, $146; at Madewell
Araks Harlow One-Piece in Pimlico Poppy, $245; at Spring
COS Cross-Over Swimsuit, $49; at COS
Land of Women x The Dreslyn Low Back Sport One-Piece, $155; at The Dreslyn
Rachel Comey Indra Suit, $299; at Revolve
Clean Water Watercolor Striped One-Piece, $39.99; at Target
Marysia Palm Springs Lace-Up Scalloped Swimsuit, $350; at Net-a-Porter
Blue Life Roped Up White Lace-Up One-Piece, $157 at Lulus
Skye & Staghorn Striped Plunge Swimsuit With Tie Front, $246; at ASOS
Topshop Velvet Swimsuit, $65; at Topshop
Lonely Daphne Swimsuit in Oxblood, $154.75; at Lonely
Elle Mer South Point One Piece, $110; at Elle Mer
Stella McCartney Cutout Neoprene and Mesh Swimsuit, $255; at Net-a-Porter
Flagpole Lynn Side Cutout One Piece $375; at Shopbop
Mara Hoffman Crochet Lace-Up Side One Piece, $275; at Mara Hoffman
Fashion Union Solid Black Plunging One-Piece, $39.99; at Target
