10 October Sales So Good, We’re Shopping With No Hesitation At All

We’re already in the thick of holiday shopping season. Yes, seriously. We’re aware it’s only October, but practically every major retailer out there has already started handing out holiday discounts left and right, and we’re here to say you’ve got to take advantage of these early deals while you can.

This month alone, Amazon began a months-long Black Friday deals event, which knocked the price of AirPods down so low, the price tied that of last year’s Prime Day. What’s more, Target just began its Deal Days, which equates to roughly 72 hours of mega discounts on everything you could possibly want for your home, including Keurig coffee makers, knit layering tanks, and top-rated air fryers.

What’s more, Bed Bath & Beyond is getting in on the fun, and has robot vacuums up to $150 off as well as bedding deals out the wazoo.

Below, check out 10 of the best deals we found in these October sales. You have our full permission to shop until you (metaphorically) drop.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Le Creuset Sauteuse Oven

For so long, owning a Le Creuset was just a far-fetched dream (given that the Dutch ovens usually cost around $300 a piece). But, this sale is too good to pass up. Right now, you can shop the iconic cookware for 40% off. It’s still going to be an investment, no doubt. But, you’ll be saving $120 more than usual.

Coach Wristlet In Jacquard

There’s no pattern quite as iconic as Coach’s signature Jacquard one. The Cs plastered throughout this wristlet, paired with its vintage petite style, make this design a winner. Not to mention, it’s 50% off for the time being.

Stainless Steel Over the Sink Dish Rack

If you’re lacking in space, how about bringing a gadget into your home that adds without crucial surface area without taking any away. This dish rack fits atop sinks to do just that. It’s a handy device for anyone who doesn’t have a dish washer, or for homes who like to hand-wash their plates.

Juicy Classic Logo Velour Track Pants

If you’re not back on the Juicy train, then we’re leaving without you. Much like the resurgence of beaded choker necklaces that the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber are always seen wearing, this tracksuit will bring back early 2000’s nostalgia that we all know and love. Just to be sure to pair them with your fav furry Ugg boots.

Chi Lava Ceramic Curling Iron

If you’ve been considering upgrading your old hot hair tools, now’s the time. Chi, known for its smoothing hair straighteners, has an equally as impressive line of curling irons that are on sale now at Ulta for under $35.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

There’s nothing better than simplicity, especially when you’re making your first cup of coffee at the crack of dawn. Snag this on-sale Keurig for your home, office, or home office. The slim design will fit practically anywhere without taking up much-needed counter (or desk) space.

Little Lies Frayed Linen Midi Skirt

Fall weather is upon us, so we’re filling our closets with neutral midis that we can pair with anything and everything in our closets—flannels, shackets, you name it. This one from Urban Outfitters is giving us grungy rocker on the Upper West Side energy, and we’re here for it.

Better Love Rabbit Lily Vibrator

Take a whopping $141 off this customer-loved vibrator that’ll give you the best of both worlds: clit stimulation and penetration. The 10 speed options and dual motors make it an absolute stand-out among sex toys.

Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag

Need something to put your new Coach wristlet in? This wear-anywhere purse is it. The neutral color and statement chain make it an essential for any fall fit you’ve got planned.

Therapedic Weighted Cooling Blanket

The thought of being crushed under a heavy blanket does not seem appealing to me. I know its purpose is to relieve anxiety, but the idea of a weighted blanket seems like it would only add on stress. That is, unless it’s a lighter one made of cooling bamboo material that can help keep your body at an ideal temperature. The extra small version weighs just eight pounds and is 30% off.