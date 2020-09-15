The Best Oat Milk Brands to Try if You’re New to the Non-Dairy Craze

Scroll To See More Images

While I simply cannot (and refuse) to give up my cheese, lactose simply doesn’t work for me, and I’ve been long searching for a non-dairy alternative that tastes somewhat tolerable but won’t cause gastrointestinal issues like regular cow’s milk does for me. Almond milk is a solid option, but when I add it to my coffee, the pulp adds a weird, grainy texture to my cup of joe, and I’m simply not down. Soy milk, on the other hand, tastes synthetically sweet to me, so that’s out of the question too. When oat milk hit the scene, I finally felt like my prayers had been answered.

Sure, it doesn’t taste as rich and creamy as the whole milk that I’ve loved for so long, and definitely has a distinctive flavor of its own, but it also tastes good—in its own unique way. Best of all, it doesn’t have a weird texture so it mixes in well in my smoothies and coffee, which is of chief importance to me. Nowadays, oat milk is one of the biggest non-dairy “trends,” and it’s easier to find than ever before. Unfortunately, as with most dairy alternatives, not all oat milk brands are created equal and some are much, much better tasting than others. If you’re looking to make the switch, look no further because we’ve rounded up some of the best oat milk brands to try for yourself.

1. Califia Farms Oat Milk

This barista-approved, shelf-stable oat milk is nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and allergen-free without compromising flavor and texture. Its creaminess makes it a number one choice for coffee shops for lattes and cappuccinos.

2. Oatly Oat Milk Barista Edition

This smooth and dairy-free oat milk is perfect for coffee and latte lovers because it steams, froths, and pours just like regular cow’s milk. It’s also gluten-free and plant-based making it great for vegan or those with allergies to lactose.

3. Rise Brewing Co. Original Oat Milk

USDA-certified organic and plant-based, this delicious oat milk has a tasty flavor and smooth texture that’s tasty enough to drink by itself, with your favorite cereal or in your coffee as a creamer subsitute.