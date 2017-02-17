The Best Pieces to Score from the Nordstrom Winter Sale

We’ve made it over half way through winter (#blessed) and could not be more excited to swap our coats for crop tops. But being the planners that we are (at least when it comes to our wardrobes) we’re making it a point to stock up on some cold-weather pieces now, while we can get them on the cheap.
Enter the Nordstrom Winter sale, a.k.a. the current center of attention at STYLECASTER HQ. Launching today and running through February 26, it features Rag & Bone, Topshop, A.L.C., and more, all discounted up to 40 percent off. You can now get that $238 Equipment shirt for $95.20 and the formerly $79 J.O.A. dress for $47.40.
If you’re one to get overwhelmed by viewing pages and pages of markdowns, fret not: we did that heavy lifting for you. Here are the best pieces to shop from the Nordstrom winter sale.
Rag & Bone Cooper Plaid Shirtdress, $269.98 (was $450); at Nordstrom
Diane von Furstenberg Arisha Nep Stripe Sweater, $148.80 (was $248); at Nordstrom
Joe's Icon Ripped Ankle Skinny Jeans, $119.90 (were $179); at Nordstrom
Marc By Marc Jacobs Soda Tab Pendant Necklace, $62.49 (was $125); at Nordstrom
J.O.A. Midi Sweater Dress, $47.40 (was $79); at Nordstrom
Marc Jacobs Courier Nubuck Leather Shoulder Bag, $465.65 (was $695); at Nordstrom
Joe's Marlow Open Side Wool Turtleneck Vest, $150.75 (was $225); at Nordstrom
J.O.A. Faux Shearling Jacket, $86.98 (was $145); at Nordstrom
A.L.C. Ali Metallic Knit Crop Top, $134.98 (was $225); at Nordstrom
Elizabeth and James Andie Mini Leather Satchel, $224.98 (was $375); at Nordstrom
City Chic Miss Mod Button Front Miniskirt, $41.30 (was $59); at Nordstrom
Charles by Charles David Trudy Squared Toe Stretch Bootie, $86.39 (was $128.95); at Nordstrom
BaubleBar Velvet Lariat Choker Necklace, $21.60 (was $36); at Nordstrom
Equipment Leema Tie Neck Silk Blouse, $95.20 (was $238); at Nordstrom
Topshop Metallic Foil Miniskirt, $34.99 (was $75); at Nordstrom
MICHAEL Michael Kors Trina Platform Sandal, $89.96 (was $149.95); at Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Jessa Plaid Crewneck Sweater, $236.98 (was $395); at Nordstrom
Free People Candyland Pullover, $73.50 (was $98); at Nordstrom
7 For All Mankind b(air) A Pocket Flare Jeans, $119.93 (were $179); at Nordstrom
Trina Turk Paisley Faux Fur Coat, $199.90 (was $395); at Nordstrom
Kenneth Cole New York Ingrid Bootie, $127.08 (was $189.95); at Nordstrom
Topshop Velvet Swing Camisole, $29.99 (was $48); at Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Dahlia Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $41.40 (was $69); at Nordstrom
Argento Vivo Drop Earrings, $14.98 (were $30); at Nordstrom
French Connection Three-Quarter Anorak with Removable Bib, $139.90 (was $210); at Nordstrom
3.1 Phillip Lim Mini Quill Leather Bucket Bag, $447.49 (was $895); at Nordstrom
Topshop Hairy Slouch Coat, $119.99 (was $240); at Nordstrom
City Chic Longline Lady Chiffon Maxi Shirtdress, $83.30 (was 119); at Nordstrom
Topshop Sheer Star Plissé Blouse, $39.99 (was $68); at Nordstrom
Rebecca Minkoff MAB Camera Bag, $131.24 (was $175); at Nordstrom
Joe's High/Low Denim Skirt, $117.25 (was $175); at Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Edin Buckle Strap Sandal, $89.96 (was $149.95); at Nordstrom
Burberry Juliette Townhill Double Breasted Peacoat, $776.98 (was $1,295); at Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Fallon Wraparound Tie Flat, $59.90 (was $99.95); at Nordstrom
Joe's Blondie Destroyed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $119.90 (were $179); at Nordstrom
Stuart Weitzman Lowland' Over the Knee Boot, $478.80 (was $798); at Nordstrom
Helmut Lang Three-Quarter Wool & Cashmere Jacket, $477.98 (was $1,195); at Nordstrom
Marc jacobs Medium Madison Patent Leather Crossbody Bag, $248.75 (was $425.00); at Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Stratford' Boot, $119.96 (was $159.95); at Nordstrom
Lucky Brand Emma Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, $53.70 (were $89.50); at Nordstrom
Dean Davidson Octagon Drop Earrings, $92.49 (were $185); at Nordstrom
BP. Varsity Jacket, $35.40 (was $59); at Nordstrom
Steve Madden Edit Bootie, $53.96–$59.90 (was $89.95); at Nordstrom
Phase 3 Grommet Faux Leather Saddle Bag, $38.98 (was $65); at Nordstrom
BLANKNYC Easy Rider Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $59 (was $98); at Nordstrom
