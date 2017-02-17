The Best Pieces to Score from the Nordstrom Winter Sale

We’ve made it over half way through winter (#blessed) and could not be more excited to swap our coats for crop tops. But being the planners that we are (at least when it comes to our wardrobes) we’re making it a point to stock up on some cold-weather pieces now, while we can get them on the cheap.

Enter the Nordstrom Winter sale, a.k.a. the current center of attention at STYLECASTER HQ. Launching today and running through February 26, it features Rag & Bone, Topshop, A.L.C., and more, all discounted up to 40 percent off. You can now get that $238 Equipment shirt for $95.20 and the formerly $79 J.O.A. dress for $47.40.

If you’re one to get overwhelmed by viewing pages and pages of markdowns, fret not: we did that heavy lifting for you. Here are the best pieces to shop from the Nordstrom winter sale.