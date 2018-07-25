10 Delicious Nondairy Ice Creams to Try While It’s Still Hot Outside

Who has two thumbs and shouldn’t eat creamy ice cream, but does anyway? This chick. And I know I’m not alone: An estimated 30 million to 50 million American adults are lactose intolerant, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Interestingly, many Americans have been warming up to the idea of drinking nondairy milk—even if their lifestyle doesn’t require it. In 2017, research from Mintel showed that U.S. nondairy milk sales grew 61 percent over the last five years. That includes everything from almond, soy and coconut milks to pecan, hazelnut and flax milks.

You know what nondairy ice creams use as a base? Many of those aforementioned milks. So yes, nondairy ice creams are more abundant than ever—meaning people who don’t consume dairy (for whatever reason) can still cool down with a sweet treat during the summer. Talk about a game-changer.

Ahead, you’ll find 10 delicious nondairy ice cream brands. Trust us—the flavors on this list are just as good as the real thing.

Originally posted on SheKnows.