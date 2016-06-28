The Best Nikes to Buy Right Now

Sneaker shopping in a word? Overwhelming.

Even though it’s been several years since trainers crossed the line into acceptable fashion footwear territory, knowing which ones to buy for everyday wear can be tough to gauge if you’re not a card-carrying hypebeast. On the Nike site alone, there are nearly 500 styles—a lot to sift through.

So, to make the whole process a little more manageable, we’ve rounded up the best Nikes to buy for summer 2016. (Don’t worry, Adidas and Puma lovers, your turn will come.) In the gallery ahead, you’ll find retro-inspired Cortez sneakers, high-top Jordans, suede Air Force 1s, and a limited-edition NikeLab collab, among other must-have styles—all of which will be cool enough to impress even your most-in-the-know Instagram followers.