The Best Nikes to Buy Right Now

The Best Nikes to Buy Right Now

Photo: Getty Images

Sneaker shopping in a word? Overwhelming.

Even though it’s been several years since trainers crossed the line into acceptable fashion footwear territory, knowing which ones to buy for everyday wear can be tough to gauge if you’re not a card-carrying hypebeast. On the Nike site alone, there are nearly 500 styles—a lot to sift through.

So, to make the whole process a little more manageable, we’ve rounded up the best Nikes to buy for summer 2016. (Don’t worry, Adidas and Puma lovers, your turn will come.) In the gallery ahead, you’ll find retro-inspired Cortez sneakers, high-top Jordans, suede Air Force 1s, and a limited-edition NikeLab collab, among other must-have styles—all of which will be cool enough to impress even your most-in-the-know Instagram followers.

1 of 16

Nike Air Force 1 Low Upstep Breathe Trainers, $137.49; at ASOS

Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit, $150; at Sneaker Politics

Nike Cortez '72 Sneakers, $125; at Barneys New York

Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit Low, $159; at End

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Prm Suede, $110; at & Other Stories

Nike Air Jordan 1 High Retro GS in Squadron Blue, $95; at Kith

Nike Air Max Thea Textile Sneaker, $95; at Urban Outfitters

Air Max 2016, $190; at Nike

Mayfly Woven, $120; at Nike

Nike Air Presto, $120; at Kith

Roshe Cortez NM Liberty, $130; at Nike

Nike Crimson Cortez Ultra Breathe Trainers, $132.64; at ASOS

Nike Juvenate Woven Premium Sneakers, $135; at Style Bop

SB Bruin Hyperfeel, $90; at Nike

NikeLab Air Max 1 Royal Faux Suede and Leather Sneakers, $250; at Net-A-Porter

Nike Tennis Classic Print, $95; at End

