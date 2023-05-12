The Best Nike Women’s Air Jordans To Buy Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to footwear, there are few options as iconic as a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The Air Jordan brand has been around since 1985 but one could argue that they are currently as popular as ever. Just this month, the Ben Affleck-directed film Air hit Amazon Prime Video, offering viewers a dramatic look at how Michael Jordan’s famed sneaker came to be. With limited releases and exclusive colorways, it can be hard to get your hands on your dream pair of Nike Air Jordans. Luckily, some of the best Nike Women’s Air Jordans are available on Amazon and many even have Amazon Prime’s expedited two-day delivery, so you won’t have to wait long to have your new favorite pair of shoes in your closet.

When buying a new pair of sneakers, it’s important to shop with a set of priorities. For example, if you know that the leather on every pair of sneakers you buy quickly becomes a shade of grey instead of crisp white, consider shopping for a colorful pair that will do a better job of hiding dirt. Or, if you simply can’t give up a classic white sneaker, find a pair within a lower budget range to make replacing them less painful when they inevitably get worn out. But don’t worry, Air Jordans are made out of high-quality material (hence the higher price point) and will last you years.

Nike Air Jordans are particularly fun to shop for because there are so many options on the market. At any given moment, you can choose between multiple shades of pink sneakers (a few options are featured below) and switch between a high-top or low-top style. Nike Air Jordans are also very versatile when it comes to pairing them with an outfit. For the summer months, the sneakers look great with anything from a floral dress, jeans or a pair of athletic biker shorts.

Keep scrolling for eight pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers to up your summer style.

Air Jordan 1 Low Basketball Shoe in Washed Teal

This pair

of Air Jordans come in the cutest shade of teal for summer. Wear these with a floral summer dress to play into the color.

Jordan 1 High OG Court in Purple White

The combination of the all-white laces and sneaker body on this pair

of High OG Court Jordans is so sleek and will elevate any athleisure look.

Air Jordan 1 Mid in Green

If you’re the type of person who always picks the statement piece, then these green snakeskin style sneakers are the pair

for you.

Air Jordan 1 Low Basketball Shoe in Arctic Pink

Add a little Barbiecore flair to your sneaker collection with this pair

of pink Air Jordan sneakers with a gum sole.

Air Jordan 1 Mid in Purple

This purple and black pair

of Air Jordans is a great combination of girly and sporty. Wear them with a neutral outfit to add a fun pop of color.

Air Jordan 1 Low Basketball Shoe in Black & White

You can never go wrong with a black and white pair

of sneakers. They’ll go with everything in your closet and add a sporty vibe to any outfit.

Air Jordan 1 Mid in Steal

If you’re sick of wearing plain white sneakers, opt for a grey pair

instead. The color is still neutral enough to match everything in your closet but will change up your usual style.

Jordan Air 1 Mid in Light Violet

I love the soft violet colorway on this pair

of Air Jordan Mid sneakers. They’re perfect for spring and summer outfits.