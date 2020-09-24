Stylish Nickel-Free Earrings For Sensitive Ears

Shopping for earrings when you have sensitive ears can be a downer. You can’t buy all of those super cheap and trendy earrings from those fast-fashion retailers you hate to love. Your friends can, but you’re stuck staring at earrings and wondering if they’re going to turn your ears green. If they’re from a very affordable chain, the answer is probably yes. Most of those on-trend pairs have nickel as one of their ingredients, which will cause your ears to feel sore and achy. You don’t want that.

There are plenty of chic earrings out there that are high-quality, fashionable and non-irritating. To save your ears a bit of discomfort, we found the best nickel-free earrings for sensitive ears. Our picks are made out of stainless steel or gold, which are generally known to be safe. The earrings below are all pairs that you could wear everyday. They’re versatile, so they’ll last a long time in your jewelry box. We found two single stylish pairs and one large set of earrings, which will essentially refresh your earring collection in one fell swoop.

1. PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cuff Earrings

You can’t go wrong with a chic pair of cuff earrings. Honestly, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an outfit that these earrings don’t go with. They’re small and look simple, but they’re refined and elegant. Plated in 14K gold, this pair won’t irritate your sensitive ears, because they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free and lead-free. The earrings are available in rose gold, white gold and yellow gold sets.

2. 29 Pairs Assorted Multiple Stud Earrings

If you’re looking for an entirely new set of earrings, you should check out this comprehensive one. You get 29 pairs of earrings, which are made out of stainless steel. They’re designed with sensitive earrings in mind and are lead- and nickel-free. The set contains both studs and dangly earrings, including crescent moon earrings and traditional silver studs. If you don’t like this particular set, there are ten other big sets to browse.

3. AllenCOCO 18K Gold Plated Black Rose Flower Stud Earrings

These delicate rose earrings are a must-have. They’re shiny and have a sleek, romantic design. Designed out of 18K gold, these earrings are built to last and are nickel- and lead-free. The pair comes in more than 10 different flower designs. You can get everything from gold and pearl earrings to silver and black earrings, so you’re bound to find something that’ll suit your style.