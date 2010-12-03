Best New York Brunches

My best friend once made a pie chart of my brain, splitting it up into the different categories I obsess about on a daily basis. It looked a little something like this: 15% boys (ahem Justin Bieber!), 20% TV, 25% shopping and an absurd 40% food! Clearly, to say I love food would be a vast understatement. Going out to eat is my all-time favorite pastime, especially when that meal involves some form of eggs.
I dare any New Yorker to find me a meal thats better than brunch! To quote Carrie Bradshaw, There are very few things this New Yorker loves as much as Sunday brunch. You can sleep until noon and still get eggs anywhere in the city, and alcohol is often included with the meal. I enlisted the help of my StyleCaster fam and a few well-informed New York food bloggers to help me round up the best brunch spots in the city. Click through to see their picks, and let us know what we missed in the comments. Happy eating!
Bread Basket at the Tipsy Parson
Extra Virgin
259 W. 4th Street New York, NY
My Pick! Extra Virgin is one of the best places I've been to in the city. I get impatient waiting for food, but I will wait for hours to have their banana french toast!
Mile End
97a Hoyt St., Boerum Hill, NY
Mile End in Brooklyn is one of our favorite brunch spots. We actually like to refer to it as "the greatest Jewish thing to come out of Canada since Rick Moranis." Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, Immaculate Infatuation
Clinton Street Bakery
4 Clinton St., New York, NY
There is a reason why there is a mob of people standing outside every Saturday or Sunday, rain or shine, at this iconic LES breakfast spot. The pancakes are the real draw here, but the buttermilk biscuit egg sandwich is also very much worth the wait. Go early, put your name in and head across the street to Café Pedlar for a cup of Stumptown coffee to sip while you wait. Amy Given, Give 'n Taste
Roebling Tea Room
143 Roebling Street Brooklyn, NY
In Williamsburg, if I'm not eating at home or at my local greasy spoon I head to Roebling Tea Room for their salmon plate. It's perfect when you have a hangover or just want a good start to your Sunday. Instead of a bagel, they serve their smoked salmon with this delicious thick pumpernickel bread, onions, capers, creme fraiche, and pickled beets. It's filling, almost healthy, and super delicious. Amanda Kludt, Eater.com
Café Cluny
284 W. 12th Steet New York, NY
Café Cluny is so cute and French and girly. I recommend the chocolate croissant. Kerry Pieri, StyleCaster Features Director
HK Hell's Kitchen
523 Ninth Avenue New York, NY
Boozy brunch - HK on 39th and 9th has unlimited mimosas, bellinis and bloody marys until 5 for $15, AND there is an amazing flea market on 39th between 9th and 10th on the weekend. Holler! Dee Grossman, StyleCaster Fashion Assistant
Le Bilboquet
25 E. 63rd Street New York, NY
I go to brunch every single Sunday with my dad, so I know brunch, and Le Bilboquet is one of my favorites! Emily Washkowitz, StyleCaster Director of Business Development
Loconda Verde
377 Greenwich Street New York, NY
Loconda Verde has long waits on the weekend but it's well worth it. Try the lemon French toast and the porchetta sandwich. Brandon Perlman, StyleCaster Co-Founder
Five Leaves
18 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn, NY
For Williamsburg, Five Leaves destroys! Happy brunching! Alex Moore, Death + Taxes
Cookshop
156 Tenth Avenue New York, NY
Cookshop for their Huevos Rancheros. But try to make reservation, as there is usally an epic wait. Kristen Konvitz, Wild Bunch
Saltie
378 Metropolitan Avenue New York, NY
It's a take out spot with a few stools for eating in. It's perfect for that Saturday or Sunday when you want a culinary treat but not the fuss of a full-on brunch. Anything on the specials list is great, but the Shipp's Biscuit is my go-to. And the no-nonsense ladies, who know their food is the best around, make it that much tastier. Blake Martin, StyleCaster Video Production Manager
Cheryl's Global Soul
236 Underhill Avenue Brooklyn, NY
Good for a laid back brunch! Although Cheryls is pretty much tiny and there is always a wait, its 10 steps from my apartment so its constantly in my brunch rotation. If you stop by, you have to try the pancakes which are basically an ice cream sundae served for breakfast. Rachel Adler, StyleCaster Beauty Editor
Nolita House
47 E. Houston Street New York, NY
Nolita House French Toast and Breakfast Pizza! Ari Goldberg, StyleCaster CEO
Buttermilk Channel
524 Court Street New York, NY
Buttermilk Channel is good for that true, rich and fulfilling brunch feel. It's amazing comfort food. Try their buttermilk batter-fried chicken. Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster Creative Director
Rye
247 S. 1st Street Brooklyn, NY
Best place for a fancy pants brunch? Rye in South Williamsburg! Janice Chou, StyleCaster Style and Market Editor
Pies n Thighs
166 S. 4th Street Brooklyn, NY
Only go if you're NOT counting calories. The biscuits are to die for, and the fried chicken is perfectly crispy and juicy. I didnt save room for pie unfortunately, but the smell of them baking when I walked in was intoxicating. Alyssa Vingan, StyleCaster Associate Editor
Robert
2 Columbus Circle New York, NY
It's located on the top floor of the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle. It has amazing views of Columbus Circle and Central Park and a penne in a tomato basil sauce that rivals any pasta dish Ive had in Italy. Joseph D'Arco, StyleCaster Photo Editor
Sunburnt Cow
137 Avenue C New York, NY
Their endless brunch is amazing. $18 for any breakfast item and all you can drink. Try the Moo Mary! Amanda Shortall, StyleCaster Account Executive
Kitchenette
1272 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY
Kitchenette in Tribeca their Lumber Jack and Lumber Jane are legit. Plus amazing biscuits and GREAT hot sauce. David Goldberg, StyleCaster President and CMO
Norma's
119 W. 56th Street New York, NY
Honorable mention Norma's! This is a quintessential stop for any New York brunch enthusiast.
Tipsy Parson
156 Ninth Avenue New York, NY
Multiple people I surveyed mentioned Tipsy Parson, so I had to throw it in! They have a great bread selections, amazing grits and coffee.