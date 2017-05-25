6 Under-the-Radar Handbag Brands to Know Before They’re Everywhere

So you know your Mansur Gavriel from your M2Malletier, your Simon Miller from your Sophie Hulme—but you’re still wondering what handbag brand is on track to dominate your Instagram feed this year. We’ve had our eyes on a few strong contenders that have launched recently (some that are just a few weeks old, others that have been building momentum for a couple of years), and tempted as we are to keep them to ourselves, we’re going to make good on that whole “sharing is caring” idea and keep you in the loop.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect basket bag to wear with your gingham dress and espadrilles this summer, Brigitte Bardot-style, or you’re ready to invest in a grown-up tote that’s more timeless than trendy, you’ll find it in the gallery below (and, as an added bonus, you can be fairly certain your whole office won’t come in on Monday carrying the exact same bag).

Read on to get to know six up-and-coming handbag brands we’re betting will make it big—and shop our favorite styles.