6 Under-the-Radar Handbag Brands to Know Before They’re Everywhere

So you know your Mansur Gavriel from your M2Malletier, your Simon Miller from your Sophie Hulme—but you’re still wondering what handbag brand is on track to dominate your Instagram feed this year. We’ve had our eyes on a few strong contenders that have launched recently (some that are just a few weeks old, others that have been building momentum for a couple of years), and tempted as we are to keep them to ourselves, we’re going to make good on that whole “sharing is caring” idea and keep you in the loop.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect basket bag to wear with your gingham dress and espadrilles this summer, Brigitte Bardot-style, or you’re ready to invest in a grown-up tote that’s more timeless than trendy, you’ll find it in the gallery below (and, as an added bonus, you can be fairly certain your whole office won’t come in on Monday carrying the exact same bag).
Read on to get to know six up-and-coming handbag brands we’re betting will make it big—and shop our favorite styles.
Danse Lente
When your first stockist is Net-A-Porter, you gotta know you're doing something right—and such is the case with newbie brand Danse Lente. While the name means "slow dance" in French, the line is based in London, and with its simple, sculptural, detail-obsessed (and dare we say even Céline-esque?) styles, we suspect things will be moving very quickly for it from here on out.
Danse Lente Young Leather Tote, $455; at Net-a-Porter
Danse Lente Phoebe Leather Shoulder Bag ($455); at Net-a-Porter
Nannacay
Ready-made for your next vacation, Nannacay's hand-woven raffia bags are produced by artisans in Peru (the name means "sisterhood" in Aymara) and feature cascading pom poms, cheery stripes, and colorful fringe. Founder Marcia Kemp is equal parts designer and philanthropist, and the brand's mission—"creative hands transforming lives"—shows in each and every piece.
Nannacay Exclusive Baby Roge Pom Pom-Embellished Woven Raffia Tote, $145; at Moda Operandi
Nannacay Joana Pom Pom Tote, $248; at Shopbop
Nannacay Baby Roge Pom Pom-Embellished Woven Raffia Tote, $170; at Net-a-Porter
Le Birkin Basket
While the "song of the summer" debate may not be settled yet, the bag of Summer '17 is decided: basket bags are on track to dominate your Instagram feed from now till Labor Day—and Le Birkin Basket is a name you need to know. The brand only makes one bag, but it makes it really, really well, handcrafting each bag out of natural cane in Portugal. The style comes in four sizes—petite, mini, medium, and original—so you can choose the basket big enough to tote around your stuff.
Birkin Basket, $99-160; at Le Birkin Basket
Kozha Numbers
Sleek, architectural, and minimalist-friendly, the outfit-making bags by this Portland, Oregon-based brand are seeing major success with wholesalers (they're stocked by It boutiques Need Supply, The Frankie Shop, and Reformation) and Instagram stars alike. The numbers embossed on the exterior of each style are a sly nod to the accounting jobs co-founders Ilona Gerasimov and Lena Vasilenko worked while creating the line, which launched in 2015 and has shown no signs of slowing down since.
The Mini Safe, $295; at Kozha Numbers
LZL
We've been crushing on this Aussie brand since spotting its pyramid bag on Instagram—with its carabiner handle and colorful rock-climbing-rope zipper pull, it has the sporty-chic vibe we're coveting right now. This season (Australian fall/winter, everyone-else spring/summer), founder Larissa "Larry" Zadia Leong is moving in a more sophisticated direction, with structured canister and box bags featuring sleek metal hardware due to launch soon on the site.
Cross Body Lace Bag, $289; at LZL
Pyramid Bag, $205; at LZL
Large Backpack, $420; at LZL
324
We just may have found the cure for chronic bag boredom, and it comes in the form of 324's customizable, mix-and-matchable handbags. Launched last month, the New York-by-way-of-Istanbul brand offers detachable pouches and straps in a variety of colors and materials, which can be swapped in and out on every one of its styles. The tote bag, for instance, is actually more like three bags in one: Just remove one of the pouches that snaps on to the bag's exterior, re-clasp the chain, and wear it as a wristlet.
The Box Bag, $525; at 324
The Tote Bag, $620; at 324
The Mini Bag, $475; at 324
