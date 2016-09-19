The Best New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now

Now that’s you’re up to speed on the Nikes and Adidas you need to have on your radar this season, we’re turning our attention to New Balance, the suddenly cool-again brand that’s nipping at the heels of the big-shot sneaker companies and turning out collaborations with some very fashion-forward names.

Case in point: the just-released exclusive collection for Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, which consists of three styles featuring stingray leather, denim, and gold metallic accents. While these come with a higher price point ($195-225 per pair), entry-level fans will find plenty of equally covetable options out there in the $70-100 range. The brand’s collaboration with J.Crew, for instance, has yielded more than a dozen styles in colorways varying from royal blue and bright red to classic white and navy—and their retro-inspired 791s should appeal even to die-hard Stan Smith fans.

Ahead, shop the 15 best New Balances on the market right now—and don’t blame us if your sneaker collection grows by a pair or two today. (Well, ok, you can blame us a little.)