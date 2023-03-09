The 10 Best New Balance Deals on The Shoe Brand Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston & Timothée Chalamet Can’t Stop Wearing

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a shoe brand I can’t stop spotting everywhere: New Balance. They’re on the Subway, street corners, social media, celebs and the list goes on. No, seriously, have you gone a single day without noticing a pair of New Balances IRL or in your social feeds? I sure haven’t. These coveted sneakers are in high demand thanks to A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland, but luckily, we found the best New Balance deals you can shop now.

Many of your fave retailers sell the beloved shoe brand, and many also have markdowns on them. Be sure to check the likes of Nordstrom, Foot Locker, Zappos and Amazon for the biggest deals. Popular styles include the 574s, 327s and 237s. Several of them sport chunkier silhouettes that have gained favor because of an uptick in “grandpa sneaker” trends. I personally own a pair of 327s and cannot emphasize enough how comfy they are to wear all day long. They hug my feet just right and also have a unique look. I’ve also tried on 574s multiple times and find them equally as supportive. Any time I’m talking to friends about sneakers, it’s usually about New Balances and where they’re currently on sale.

Whether you’re looking for a more sporty street-style sneaker or a pair of chunky grandpa kicks, this celeb-loved brand has it. Hop on the latest shoe trends while saving money thanks to the following 10 deals. If you’re going to invest in new shoes, let them be New Balances.

RELATED: Sneaker Trends 2023: 10 Pairs Guaranteed To Up Your Street Style

New Balance 574 Sneaker

In case you didn’t know, SSENSE has tons of discounted New Balance sneakers, including this pair of 574s. Hurry, fast and grab them for 20 percent off.

New Balance XC72 Sneaker

This sneaker’s streamlined design is beyond cool and unique. It draws inspiration from 1970s concept cars, playing around with angles, textures and proportions. Grab the XC72 Sneaker on sale at Nordstrom for up to 25 percent off of select colorways.

New Balance XC72 Sneaker $82.49 (was $119.99) Buy Now

New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneaker

The 237 V1 Classic Sneaker features another clean, sleek and streamlined shape. Some sizes are over half-off on Amazon.

New Balance 327 Sneaker

Spice up your sneaker collection with this bold statement shoe that’s marked down at Revolve. They’re normally $100, but cost just $80 right now.

New Balance 574 Sneaker

Get the fan-favorite 574 Sneaker

on sale at Amazon. It might only have a 5 percent discount, but hey, every penny counts!

New Balance CT302 Sneaker

These New Balance sneakers are a little chunky, but still very modern in aesthetic. Swap your plain white sneakers for this pair. Grab them for $10 less at Foot Locker.

New Balance 327 Sneaker

This neutral-toned colorway of the 327 Sneaker is soon to become your go-to shoe (and for $10 off at Foot Locker). It’ll go with almost any outfit, whether you’re running errands in sweats or creating a street-style look.

New Balance Numeric 440 High Sneaker

If you’re a fan of high tops, go for this pair from New Balance that’s down to $72 at Zappos. The yellow-orange accents add the perfect pop of color to any ‘fit.

New Balance 327 Sneaker

There are a lot of 327s on this list, but none look like this pair. The New Balance “N” logo is in white, so if you’re all about being subtle, this shoe is for you. Score these sneaks for a whopping 39 percent off at ASOS while you still can.

New Balance 237 Sneaker

Add these brown and beige 237 sneakers to your regular rotation ASAP. For 19 percent off, this should be a no-brainer.