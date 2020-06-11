Nested Wooden Salad Bowls That’ll Bring Your Dinner Parties to the Next Level

You might be missing salad bowls from your dish cupboard. You probably already have those elegant, minimalist plates, shining silverware and cute cups—all of which get compliments. But if you’re starting to get a little creative with the menu at your dinner parties, you should consider adding a salad course, if only for these super stylish wooden nesting bowls.

These little bowl sets will stand apart from the other plates and bowls in your kitchen, so it’ll be a fun transition between courses. Eco-friendly and natural, these wooden bowls work what nature gave them. The wood grains swirl and wave, creating interesting patterns that your friends will notice. They’re finished with non-toxic finishes, giving them a bright shine.

A little bit more fussy than your typical salad bowls, you can only hand wash these bowls. Throwing them in the dishwasher might warp and destroy them. Once in a while, you’ll want to give them a little TLC by rubbing mineral oil into the wood, so they can get some of their shine back. Check out the best nested wooden salad bowls below. The four bowls fit stack easily inside of each other.

1. Lipper International Serving Bowls

Your tasty salad will look very Instagram-able in these bowls. You’ll also add a little cherry to your kitchen with these cherry-finished wooden salad bowls. The rich wood bowls are made out of rubberwood, have a food-safe cherry finish and have a complex, wavy look to them. These stylish bowls should be hand washed with mild soap and cool water and dry thoroughly. They might convince you to eat salad more often.

2. Home and Kitchen Space Wooden Bowls

Handcrafted out of natural acacia wood, these environmentally friendly plates will be a welcome addition to your dish collections. These bowls, which are 7 in. by 2.5 in., are perfect for small salads, soup and appetizers. They have vibrant contrasting tones throughout, ranging from amber to dark brown, which makes this bowl a statement piece. These bowls are hand-wash only and should not be put in the microwave or freezer.

3. Acacia Wooden Salad Bowl

These bowls are carved from a single piece of acacia wood, so your bowls would all come from the same tree. The bowls have a non-toxic finish and are resistant to water, fading and staining. This set of four bowls is great for an apartment with multiple roommates or if you like throwing dinner parties. With their natural swirling pattern, these bowls will add a touch of natural beauty to your meal. The bowls should be hand-washed with mild soap in warm water and then air-dried.