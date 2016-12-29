StyleCaster
This Is the Color Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2017

What's hot
Lauren Caruso
by
It should come as no surprise that New Yorkers live in black. Hell, I’m one of ‘em. Even though I’m perpetually in need of a lint roller, dressing in all black makes coordinating outfits in the morning a cinch—and I’m always sure that what I’m wearing doesn’t clash.

But last week, Pinterest debuted its top 100 emerging trends that’ll be huge in 2017, and among them: Navy is the new black. (Well, Pinterest reports it’ll be big in home décor, but we’d wager a guess it’ll be just as huge in fashion, too.) While I’m a creature of habit who generally cowers at the thought of change, I’m pretty happy about the news. Before you shake your head and dismiss it, hear us out: Not only does navy complement black—seriously, it’s almost impossible not to look chic in the color combo—but it adds a slight depth to any outfit, especially if you mix textures. Navy is so versatile, in fact, that it’s basically a neutral.

Ahead, we found 21 dresses, sweaters, coats, shoes—you get the picture—in the brooding hue. Shop them all below.

1 of 22

Everlane Cashmere Crew, $100; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

River Island Tie Front Knitted Dress, $68; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Vagabond Jamilla Suede Heel, $110; at Nasty Gal

 

Photo: Nasty Gal

Babaton Dustin Pant, $165; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Navy Angora Zip Sweater $158.00; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop

The Arrivals Winter Vadar Modular Moto, $745; at The Arrivals

 

Photo: The Arrivals

Darner Navy Bamboo Socks, $34; at Darner Socks

 

Photo: Darner Socks

& Other Stories Mohair & Wool Knit Dress, $115; at & Other Stories

 

Photo: & Other Stories

Tommy Jeans Crop Flag Sweatshirt, $166; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Steve Madden Brisk Microsuede Booties, $99; at Lord + Taylor

 

Photo: Lord + Taylor

AYR The Starry Coat in Navy, $425; at AYR

 

Photo: AYR

MOTHER Roller Pocket Jean, $248; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Navy Velvet Mock Neck Top, $68; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Cienne The Gillian Bomber, $695; at Cienne

 

Photo: Cienne

Cuyana Wool Coat, $495; at Cuyana

 

Photo: Cuyana

Jesse Kamm Sailor Pant in Midnight, $395; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Merona Scarf, $10.49; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Jacquemus Oversized Embellished Wool-Crepe Coat, $714; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Navy Reversible Floral Bomber Jacket, $98; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Strap Queen Molded Cup Bra, $24; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Zara Coat with Wraparound Collar, $129; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Navy Sateen Blouse, $19.99; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

