Tailor-Made Name-Plate Necklaces to Give Your Jewelry Lineup a Personalized Touch

Looking for a subtle necklace that’s simple enough to wear every day (and go with just about any outfit without taking away from your other jewelry staples), but a bit more of a signature and personalized touch? Well, we hate to be quite so literal, but name-plate necklaces are the chic, flirty, and ridiculously versatile answer to your prayers. They may have been popularized by a certain shoe-obsessed writer on a hit TV series in the late ’90s and the aughts, but these charming necklaces are back in style—and we’re pretty sure they’re here to stay for good. Depending on the length of your first name, you choose between a wide assortment of fonts that strike your fancy, metallic finishes, and lengths—whether you prefer a choker style or longer strand, there’s literally something for everyone.

Not too fond of your first name? Customize your one-of-a-kind necklace with your favorite nickname or even your last name (that’s what I did). Of course, you can also add even more customizable adornments to your tailor-made neck candy, from kitsch charms to beaded necklace bands. Aside from their personalized touch, name-plate necklaces are also the perfect piece to layer with your other favorites for a more bold accessory look. Ready to design your own bespoke name-plate piece? Read on to check out some of our favorite styles.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. EVER2000 Custom Name Necklace

Not only are you able to customize the name and script on the personalized pendant, but you can also choose from a wide array of designs, including plate featuring gemstones or charm details for an extra unique touch.

2. ProLuckis Personalized Name Necklace

This unique name-plate design features a rectangular shaped pendant, which can be customized with any name or short phrase. The high quality 14K gold is also fade and tarnish-resistant.

3. M MOOHAM Gold Custom Name Necklace Personalized

This timeless necklace is designed with an elegant, cursive font that will compliment any outfit or personal style. It’s also made of high-quality gold plated stainless steel.