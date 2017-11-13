StyleCaster
35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet Immediately

35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet Immediately

STYLECASTER | Naked Dress Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Naked dresses, once a daring fashion risk, have progressed from trendy must-haves to closet staples. Remember Rihanna’s naked Swarovski dress in 2014? Oh, the start of it all. Now, we—meaning celebrities, street style stars, and everyday fashionistas alike—can’t seem to get enough of practically naked dressing, and we’re fully on board.

From sheer paneling to all-over sheer numbers with matching undies and bra underneath, as long as you’re covering all—or most—of the the necessary tidbits, naked dresses aren’t just chic—they’re hot as hell. And if you dare to wear them to an event like a holiday party, your outfit’s pretty much guaranteed be the party guest of the hour (plus, a lot of the ones we found have just the right amount of sparkle and sass to feel festive).

Ahead, we gathered some of the coolest naked dresses that you need, like, yesterday. Click through the slideshow to see all the looks, and maybe go ahead and buy yourself one.

1 of 35
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Sheer Dotted Corset Dress
The Sheer Corset
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Dotted Sheer Dress
Dotted Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Blue Lace Sheer Dress
Little Blue Dress

Elie Saab dress, $6,250; at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Ruffled Sheer Dress
Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Printed Nude Sheer Dress
Dior Darling
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Side Paneled Sheer Dress
Side Effect
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Sheer Embroidered Dress
Embroidery Dress

Adrianna Papell dress, $149.99; at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Curved Sheer Dress
Curved
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Lace Sheer Dress
The Casual Naked Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Teal Tiered Sheer Dress
Teal Tiered

Dress, $420.38; at Self-Portrait

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Beaded Full Length See Through Dress
Mini Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | White Beaded See Through Dress
Red Carpet Ready
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Red Sheer Shirtdress
The Shirtdress

Comme Des Garcons dress, $805; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Lace Sheer Dress
Sheer & Sporty
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Beaded Sheer Gown
Gala Approved
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Maroon Ruffle and Dots Sheer Dress
Dotty Midi Dress

Dress, $342; at For Love & Lemons

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Moon Pattern Sheer Dress
Full Moon
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Star Print Sheer Dress
Star-worthy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Feather and Beaded Sheer Dress
Queen B
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Floral Embroidered Sheer Dress
Pops of Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Floral Embroidered Sheer Dress
Fraktur Embroidery

Dress, $3,750; at Red Valentino

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Lace Pleated Dress
The LBD
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Floral Sheer Ballgown
The Ballgown
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Feather Printed Black Sheer Dress
Birds of a Feather

City Chic dress, $89.25 (was $119); at Lord & Taylor

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Off the Shoulder Beaded Sheer Gown
Sheer Genius
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Blue Dotted Sheer Dress
Hues of Blue + Green
Photo: Getty images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Lace Sheer Jumpsuit
Lace Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Lace Sheer Jumpsuit
Statement Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Red Floral Deep V Sheer Dress
Naked Maxi Dress

Dress, $250; at Free People

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Gold Shimmer Sheer Dress
Hint of Gold
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Lace Sheer Dress
The 9-5 Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Lace Sheer Turtleneck Dress
Mini Takeaway

Dress, $57.50 (was $235); at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Black Middle Exposed Sheer Dress
Down the Middle
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | White Sheer Dress
White on White
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet | Red Beaded Sheer Dress
Red on Red
Photo: Getty Images

