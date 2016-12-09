StyleCaster
The 21 Best Naked Dresses Celebrities Rocked in 2016

The naked dress is something of a standard in Hollywood these days. Once upon a time, it was outrageous to see a celeb’s butt on full display on the red carpet; these days, not so much. That being said, there are naked dresses, and then there are naked dresses—for example, there was Madonna’s dress at the Met Gala this year that actually didn’t have a butt at all. Somehow, Givenchy managed to design a piece that melded a dress with chaps, and the result was something we’d never quite seen before. Then again, Madonna later posted on Instagram that her look had a message behind it. “My dress at the Met Ball was a political statement as well as a fashion statement,” she wrote. “The fact that people actually believe a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous past a certain age is proof that we still live in an age-ist [sic] and sexist society.” Fair enough.

For the most part, though, naked dresses just act as a vehicle for celebs to show off their time in the gym, their various perky body parts, and their stylists’ enviable ways with double-sided tape. (Or not, in the recent case of Chrissy Teigen.) The year is almost over, and though stars def have more time to get out there on a red carpet and leave very little to the imagination, we took it upon ourselves to find the 21 most naked dresses celebrities stepped out in this year. Consider it an early holiday gift from us to you.

1 of 21
Rita Ora
Rita Ora

At a Versace show in Paris on January 24.

Photo: Getty
Ciara
Ciara

At the Grammys at the Staples Center in L.A. on February 15.

Photo: Getty
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger

At the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 28.

Photo: Getty
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

At the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20.

Photo: Getty
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2, where naked dresses were de rigueur.

Photo: Getty
Rita Ora
Rita Ora

At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2.

Photo: Getty
Madonna
Madonna

At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2.

Photo: Getty
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz

At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2.

Photo: Getty
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

At the premiere of The Unkown Girl at Cannes on May 18.

Photo: Getty
Ciara
Ciara

At the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 22.

 

Photo: Getty
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

At the Vogue 100 Festival at Kensington Gardens in London on May 23.

Photo: Getty
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner

At the Emmys at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18.

Photo: Getty
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

At a Balmain show in Paris on September 29. (Please note that she is actually covering her crotch in all photos taken of her that night.)

Photo: Getty
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

At a Tidal event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 15.

Photo: Getty
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams

At the Doctor Strange premiere in London on October 24.

Photo: Getty
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

At the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on November 17.

Photo: Getty
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

At the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on November 20.

Photo: Getty
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Co-hosting the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20.

Photo: Getty
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian

At the Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on November 21.

Photo: Getty
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty in Paris on November 30.

Photo: Getty

