The 21 Best Naked Dresses Celebrities Rocked in 2016

The naked dress is something of a standard in Hollywood these days. Once upon a time, it was outrageous to see a celeb’s butt on full display on the red carpet; these days, not so much. That being said, there are naked dresses, and then there are naked dresses—for example, there was Madonna’s dress at the Met Gala this year that actually didn’t have a butt at all. Somehow, Givenchy managed to design a piece that melded a dress with chaps, and the result was something we’d never quite seen before. Then again, Madonna later posted on Instagram that her look had a message behind it. “My dress at the Met Ball was a political statement as well as a fashion statement,” she wrote. “The fact that people actually believe a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous past a certain age is proof that we still live in an age-ist [sic] and sexist society.” Fair enough.
For the most part, though, naked dresses just act as a vehicle for celebs to show off their time in the gym, their various perky body parts, and their stylists’ enviable ways with double-sided tape. (Or not, in the recent case of Chrissy Teigen.) The year is almost over, and though stars def have more time to get out there on a red carpet and leave very little to the imagination, we took it upon ourselves to find the 21 most naked dresses celebrities stepped out in this year. Consider it an early holiday gift from us to you.
Rita Ora
At a Versace show in Paris on January 24.
Ciara
At the Grammys at the Staples Center in L.A. on February 15.
Diane Kruger
At the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 28.
Gigi Hadid
At the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20.
Karlie Kloss
At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2, where naked dresses were de rigueur.
Rita Ora
At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2.
Madonna
At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2.
Zoë Kravitz
At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2.
Kendall Jenner
At the Met Gala in NYC on May 2.
Bella Hadid
At the premiere of The Unkown Girl at Cannes on May 18.
Ciara
At the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 22.
Kim Kardashian
At the Vogue 100 Festival at Kensington Gardens in London on May 23.
Sophie Turner
At the Emmys at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18.
Kim Kardashian
At a Balmain show in Paris on September 29. (Please note that she is actually covering her crotch in all photos taken of her that night.)
Nicki Minaj
At a Tidal event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 15.
Rachel McAdams
At the Doctor Strange premiere in London on October 24.
Jennifer Lopez
At the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on November 17.
Chrissy Teigen
At the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on November 20.
Gigi Hadid
Co-hosting the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20.
Khloé Kardashian
At the Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on November 21.
Bella Hadid
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty in Paris on November 30.
