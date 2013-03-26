Links to Click: Best Nail Art Blogs on the Internet, Tory Burch’s Latest Copyright Lawsuit

Take an afternoon break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the Web. Read on for links to click now!

1. Tory Burch is in the midst of another copyright lawsuit, and this time it’s not with her ex-husband. [WWD]

2. The 15 best nail art blogs on the Internet. You’re welcome. [Beauty High]

3. Brad Pitt‘s latest purchase is a $7.5 million yacht. [The Vivant]

4. Beyoncé is just one of the awesome performers at the Chime For Change charity concert in London sponsored by Gucci. [Grazia]

5. Another Victoria’s Secret campaign is causing controversy. See what’s leaving parents less than thrilled over on Styleite. [Styleite]

6. Jared Leto reveals the craziest thing a fan has ever given him, and it’s a severed ear. Yep, really. [Gawker]

7. James Franco stopped by “The Howard Stern Show” and had some pretty revealing comments to make about Lindsay Lohan and Anne Hathaway. [The Daily Beast]

8. The latest celebrity to open a blow dry bar is Gwyneth Paltrow, but there’s something different about this one … [Daily Makeover]

9. Former NFL star Kordell Stewart has just filed for divorce from his wife, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Porsha Stewart. [Us]

10. Justin Bieber‘s trend of opting to go shirtless in public continues. [People]

Photo via Fleury Rose