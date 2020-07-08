Switch Between Colors with These Super Fun Multicolor Pens

At one point in your life, you probably owned a multicolor pen. It was probably the most coveted item in your pencil box. Sure, there were plenty of totally cool glitter gel pens, but this pen was like five pens in one. It seemed so high-tech at the time. You didn’t have to switch from red to purple in the middle of lessons or homework assignments. For any kid who loved color-coding, this pen was always close at hand. Well, here’s some good news: They still exist. They weren’t banished to stay in the early- to mid-2000s with low-cut jeans and rhinestones.

These multicolor pens can be as useful to you now as they were back then. You can still switch from four to six colors with a click. Why carry a bag full of pens when you can carry one? You’ll save valuable room in your bag or mini-backpack. The best multicolor pens are long-lasting and write easily. They’re perfect for bullet journal devotees, organizing your planner and for taking notes in meetings or at school. Check out our three top picks below.

1. Favourde 6-in-1 Multicolor Ballpoint Pens

This pen has a total of six colors, so you can switch from purple to red and back again. Quickly switch colors in a second. The rest of the colors are black, blue, orange and green. These pens are retractable rollerballs and have gel ink, so you’ll be able to see your vibrant ink clearly on your paper. With this set, you get a total of 22 pens.

2. BIC 4-Color Ballpoint Pen

With this pen set, you get four multicolored pens. Switch between red, green, black and red quickly when you jot down notes and thoughts. The millimeter medium point gives you nice, thick ink. You won’t get runny lines with this pen. If the ink in your pen runs out, you’re able to refill it with more BIC ink.

3. Pilot 4 Colors Ballpoint Pen

With the acro ink and ballpoint, this pen writes easily. Unlike other pens, you won’t have to deal with the dragging friction that wears out your hand when you’re writing a lot. You also won’t see any of those pesky skips, which usually results in a lot of pen shaking and scribbling in the margins. You can write in blue, black, green and red with this water-resistant pen.