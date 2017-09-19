35 Movie Sex Scenes That’re Pretty Much the Hottest Things We’ve Ever Witnessed

Is there anything better then a super steamy sex scene? Nope. Whether we’re viewing solo or with a partner, we’re down to watch Hollywood’s hottest celebs strip down any day of the week. Unless it’s family movie night, that is. Awkward.

But when watched in correct company, a great movie sex scene can have a more profound effect on us than watching actual porn—and while they’re usually just a few minutes long, sex scenes can seriously impact the legacy of films and the actors who star in them. We’ll always associate Kate Winslet with a single hand sliding down the steamy car window in Titanic, we’ll always pine for Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling‘s sexy—if melodramatic—chemistry in The Notebook, and we’ll never be able to look at Jason Biggs without picturing him getting busy with a certain sweet treat in American Pie.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for the 35 best movie sex scenes of all time. From steamy and sweet to downright strange, this list has it all no matter what you’re into.

Originally published June 2014. Updated September 2017.