The Best Quotes from Every Single Movie That Ever Won Best Picture

The 86th Annual Academy Awards air this Sunday, and we couldn’t be more excited for the evening and all the glitz it brings: who will wear what on the red carpet, what annoyingly ‘normal’ things Jennifer Lawrence will say in the press room, and, yes, who will take home the evening’s biggest statues.

As we look forward to showbiz’s biggest night, we’re also looking back at what past winners brought to the table. We did our research and compiled the best quotes from every single movie that’s ever taken home the coveted Best Picture award. (Minus the first film that ever won in 1928—”Wings” was a silent film!) These lines are a mix of iconic, inspirational, educational, and beyond. Read on!

1. Those men aren’t going to pay ten bucks to look at your face; this is Broadway!

– “The Broadway Melody,” winner in 1929

2. You still think it’s beautiful to die for your country. The first bombardment taught us better. When it comes to dying for country, it’s better not to die at all.

– “All Quiet On The Western Front,” winner in 1930

3. Wife and mother, stainless woman, hide me… hide me in your love.

– “Cimarron,” winner in 1931

4. I want to be alone.

– “Grand Hotel,” winner in 1932

5. There should never be any good reason for neglecting someone that you love.

– “Cavalcade,” winner in 1933

6. I don’t know very much about him, except that I love him.

– “It Happened One Night,” winner in 1934

7. Can you understand this, Mr. Byam? Discipline is the thing. A seaman’s a seaman. A captain’s a captain. And a midshipman, Sir Joseph or no Sir Joseph, is the lowest form of animal life in the British Navy.

– “Mutiny On The Bounty,” winner in 1935

8. I haven’t anything to offer you because there’s nothing you really seem to need. You’ve made the most of yourself unassisted and that’s grand. I expect part of your ambition, half of your troubles, two-thirds of your worries, and all of your respect.

– “The Great Ziegfeld,” winner in 1936

9. Life is tricky.

– “The Life of Emile Zola,” winner in 1937

10. I used to be just like you. Then one morning I was going up in the elevator and it struck me that I wasn’t having any fun. So I came right down and I never went back. That was thirty-five years ago.

– “You Can’t Take It With You,” winner in 1938

11. You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.

– “Gone With The Wind,” winner in 1939

12. There’s no need to be frightened, you know. Just be yourself and they’ll all adore you.

– “Rebecca,” winner in 1940

13. Men like my father cannot die. They are with me still, real in memory as they were in flesh. Loving and beloved forever.

– “How Green Was My Valley,” winner in 1941

14. I know how comfortable it is to curl up with a nice, fat book full of big words and think you’re going to solve all the problems of the universe. But you’re not, you know. A bit of action is required now and then.

– “Mrs. Miniver,” winner in 1942

15. We’ll always have Paris.

– “Casablanca,” winner in 1943

16. A golf course is nothing but a pool room moved outdoors.

– “Going My Way,” winner in 1944

17. Most men lead lives of quiet desperation. I can’t take quiet desperation!

– “The Lost Weekend,” winner in 1945

18. How many times have I told you I hated you and believed it in my heart? How many times have you said you were sick and tired of me; that we were all washed up? How many times have we had to fall in love all over again?

– “The Best Years of Our Lives,” winner in 1946

19. No, no, I’m fine. I just wish I was dead is all.

– “Gentlemen’s Agreement,” winner in 1947

20. To be, or not to be, that is the question.

– “Hamlet,” winner in 1948

21. There’s something on everybody. Man is conceived in sin and born in corruption.

– “All The King’s Men,” winner in 1949

22. Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.

– “All About Eve,” winner in 1950

23. Back home everyone said I didn’t have any talent. They might be saying the same thing over here, but it sounds better in French.

– “An American in Paris,” winner in 1951

24. Listen, sugar, the only way that you can keep me warm is to wrap me up in a marriage license.

– “The Greatest Show on Earth,” winner in 1952

25. Nobody ever lies about being lonely.

– “From Here to Eternity,” winner in 1953

26. You don’t understand. I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I coulda been someone, instead of a bum, which is what I am, let’s face it. It was you, Charlie.

– “On the Waterfront,” winner in 1954

27. Ma, sooner or later, there comes a point in a man’s life when he’s gotta face some facts. And one fact I gotta face is that, whatever it is that women like, I ain’t got it.

– “Marty,” winner in 1955

28. Never be in a hurry. You’ll miss the best parts in life.

– “Around the World in Eighty Days,” winner in 1956

29. You give me powders, pills, baths, injections, and enemas, when all I need is love.

– “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” winner in 1957

30. I would rather be miserable with you than without you.

– “Gigi,” winner in 1958

31. Your eyes are full of hate, 41. That’s good. Hate keeps a man alive. It gives him strength.

– “Ben-Hur,” winner in 1959

32. When you’re in love with a married man, you shouldn’t wear mascara.

-“The Apartment,” winner in 1960

33. Make of our hands one hand. Make of our hearts one heart. Make of our vows one last vow. Only death will part us now.

– “West Side Story,” winner in 1961

34. Big things have small beginnings, sir.

– “Lawrence of Arabia,” winner in 1962

35. Happy the man, and happy he alone, who can call today his own. He who, secure within, can say, ‘Tomorrow, do thy worst, for I have lived today.’

– “Tom Jones,” winner in 1963

36. If you can’t appreciate what you’ve got, you better get what you appreciate.

– “My Fair Lady,” winner in 1964

37. When the Lord closes a door, somewhere he opens a window.

– “The Sound of Music,” winner in 1965

38. And when we die, and you are sent to heaven for doing your conscience, and I am sent to hell for not doing mine, will you come with me, for fellowship?

– “A Man For All Seasons,” winner in 1966

39. I got the motive which is money, and the body which is dead.

– “In the Heat of the Night,” winner in 1967

40. Mother came to us destitute. Brings a child into the world, takes one look at him and promptly dies, without leaving so much as a forwarding name and address!

– “Oliver,” winner in 1968

41. Well, sir, I ain’t a f’real cowboy. But I am one helluva stud.

– “Midnight Cowboy,” winner in 1969

42. I want you to remember that no bastard ever won a war by dying for his country. He won it by making the other poor dumb bastard die for his country.

– “Patton,” winner in 1970

43. All right, Popeye’s here! Get your hands on your heads, get off the bar, and get on the wall!

– “The French Connection,” winner in 1971

44. I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.

– “The Godfather,” winner in 1972

45. Sit down and shut up, will ya? Try not to live up to all my expectations.

– “The Sting,” winner in 1973

46. There are many things my father taught me here in this room. He taught me: keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

– “The Godfather: Part II,” winner in 1974

47. You guys complain how much you hate it here, and then don’t even have the guts to leave! You’re all crazy.

– “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” winner in 1975

48. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It is a very mean and nasty place, and it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t how hard you get hit; it’s about how hard you get hit, and keep moving forward.

– “Rocky,” winner in 1976

49. Love is too weak a word for what I feel. I luuurve you, you know, I loave you, I luff you, two Fs.

– “Annie Hall,” winner in 1977

50. A man who says no to champagne says no to life.

– “The Deer Hunter,” winner in 1978

51. And I hate you back, you little shit!

– “Kramer Vs. Kramer,” winner in 1979

52. Don’t admire people too much. They might disappoint you.

– “Ordinary People,” winner in 1980

53. I believe God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast. And when I run I feel his pleasure.

– “Chariots of Fire,” winner in 1981

54. They may torture my body, break my bones, even kill me; then they will have my dead body. Not my obedience.

– “Gandhi,” winner in 1982

55. Gorgeous isn’t everything.

– “Terms of Endearment,” winner in 1983

56. Forgive me, Majesty. I’m a vulgar man. But I assure you, my music is not.

– “Amadeus,” winner in 1984

57. I’m with you because I choose to be with you. I don’t want to live someone else’s idea of how to live. Don’t ask me to do that. I don’t want to find out one day that I’m at the end of someone else’s life.

– “Out of Africa,” winner in 1985

58. The war is over for me now, but it will always be there, the rest of my days.

– “Platoon,” winner in 1986

59. If you cannot say what you mean, your majesty, you will never mean what you say. And a gentleman should always mean what he says.

– “The Last Emperor,” winner in 1987

60. I’m gonna let ya in on a little secret, Ray: K-Mart sucks.

– “Rain Man,” winner in 1988

61. I wouldn’t be in your shoes if the Sweet Lord Jesus come down and asked me himself.

– “Driving Miss Daisy,” winner in 1989

62. The strangeness of this life cannot be measured: in trying to produce my own death, I was elevated to the status of a living hero.

– “Dances with Wolves,” winner in 1990

63. A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.

– “The Silence of the Lambs,” winner in 1991

64. Deserve’s got nothin’ to do with it.

– “Unforgiven,” winner in 1992

65. Whoever saves one life, saves the world entire.

– “Schindler’s List,” winner in 1993

66. Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.

– “Forrest Gump,” winner in 1994

67. Every man dies. Not every man really lives.

– “Braveheart,” winner in 1995

68. Every night I cut out my heart. But in the morning it was full again.

– “The English Patient,” winner in 1996

69. I’m the King of the World!

– “Titanic,” winner in 1997

70. You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die.

– “Shakespeare in Love,” winner in 1998

71. Sometimes there’s so much beauty in the world, I feel like I can’t take it and my heart is just going to cave in.

– “American Beauty,” winner in 1999

72. What we do in life, echoes in eternity.

– “Gladiator,” winner in 2000

73. Perhaps it is good to have a beautiful mind. But an even greater gift is to discover a beautiful heart.

– “A Beautiful Mind,” winner in 2001

74. You can like the life you’re living. You can live the life you like.

– “Chicago,” winner in 2002

75. How do you pick up the threads of an old life? How do you go on, when in your heart, you begin to understand, there is no going back? There are some things that time cannot mend. Some hurts that go too deep, that have taken hold.

– “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” winner in 2003

76. It’s the magic of risking everything for a dream that nobody sees but you.

– “Million Dollar Baby,” winner in 2004

77. It’s the sense of touch. In any real city, you walk, you know? You brush past people, people bump into you. In L.A., nobody touches you. We’re always behind this metal and glass. I think we miss that touch so much, that we crash into each other, just so we can feel something.

– “Crash,” winner in 2005

78. I don’t want to be a product of my environment. I want my environment to be a product of me.

– “The Departed,” winner in 2006

79. I always figured when I got older, God would sorta come into my life somehow. And he didn’t. I don’t blame him. If I was him I would have the same opinion of me that he does.

– “No Country for Old Men,” winner in 2007

80. I thought we’d be together only in death.

– “Slumdog Millionaire,” winner in 2008

81. The rush of battle is often a potent and lethal addiction, for war is a drug.

– “The Hurt Locker,” winner in 2009

82. If I’m King, where’s my power? Can I form a government? Can I levy a tax, declare a war? No! And yet I am the seat of all authority. Why? Because the nation believes that when I speak, I speak for them. But I can’t speak.

– “The King’s Speech,” winner in 2010

83. If only the dog could talk.

– “The Artist,” winner in 2011

84. The bullshit business, it’s like coal-mining—you come home to your wife and kids, you can’t wash it off.

— “Argo,” winner in 2012