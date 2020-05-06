Elegant Moscow Mule Mugs to Upgrade Your Home Bar Set-Up

Moscow mules are one of the most refreshing, universally-palatable and not-to-sweet classic cocktails to order (or make at home). However, it’s worth mentioning that despite the vodka, ginger beer, and lime’s flavor, the quintessential luxe metallic copper and rose gold-hued mugs that the drink calls for are ridiculously photogenic and of course, infinitely Instagram-worthy. However, if you’re looking for a chic set to add to your home bar set-up, it’s important to note that not all Moscow mule mugs are created equal. In fact, some of the lower-end models are prone to tarnishing and fading—especially if you plan on washing them in the dishwasher.

So what’s important to look for when shopping for Moscow mule mugs? First things first, is choosing a set constructed with authentic 100 percent copper—not flimsy metal alternatives or worse, plastic. Many Moscow mule mugs are now also lined with a food-safe steel lining, which helps prevent rusting and extends the life of your set exponentially. Aside from these design elements, the shape, hue, and style you choose is completely up to your personal preferences, but if you’re stumped with where to start, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to get you started.

1. Kamojo Moscow Mule Mugs

This unique gift set comes with two beautifully embossed Moscow mule mugs constructed from pure copper in India. These artisanally made mugs are also coated with a protective finish to prevent oxidizing and tarnishing.

2. B. Weiss Moscow Mule Copper Mugs

Featuring four 100 percent copper and handmade hammered Moscow mule mugs, this gift set also comes with several bonus items: four copper straws, four coasters, and one matching shot glass. These high-quality mugs are designed to resist tarnishing and fading so you can feel confident about your investment.

3. Moscow Mix Copper Mugs

Constructed from authentic, food-safe copper, these luxe Moscow mule mugs give a chic touch of glamour to any bar cart and will last a lifetime with proper care. This upgraded set also comes with matching copper straws, and a single shot glass for mixing.