The Best Gifts for Mom at Target Are More Affordable Than Ever, Thanks to This Winter Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you still haven’t picked up something for your mom this year, don’t worry. This is literally the reason that Target exists. Okay, maybe it’s not the only reason, but it’s seriously always there if you need a last-minute gift for anyone on your list, like gifts for mom. Right now, Target has some serious winter savings going on to make shopping even simpler. You can score 30 percent off of all winter accessories, select winter coats, handbags and purses, slippers, family pajamas and more. You know, all the things that your mom is already obsessed with.

If you’re not going to be able to see your mom or family this year consider loading up a few things in your cart and shipping them anywhere around the country so she gets it just in time for Christmas or whatever holiday you’re celebrating. Here are our top 10 picks for the best gifts you can pick up for your mom that are in-stock now at Target.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Holiday Gnomes Print Matching Family Pajama Set

Why not make your mom’s holiday a little easier and take family pajamas into your own hands? She’ll never have to know you saved serious cash in the process, considering that these are 30 percent off.

Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers

These are so cozy and chic and look like they came from a way more expensive Australian brand if you know what I mean. If you can believe it, these slippers are on sale for $7 right now.

Women’s Arctic Parka Jacket

If you want to spend a little bit more on mom this year, consider upgrading her outerwear. This coat is on sale for $10 off.

Mini Flap 9″ Backpack

This mini backpack will remind your mom of her glory days in the ’90s or at the very least, upgrade the tote bag she’s using now.

Fair Isle Beanie with Pom

This cute beanie with a pom pom on top is just $10.50 for a limited time.

Tech Touch Knit Gloves

These gloves are perfect for texting during the chilly winter months and they come in 10 different colors so you can find mom the perfect shade.

Angular Cateye Sunglasses

We know your mom is the chicest person you know. Show her you’re paying attention by picking up these super cute sunnies.

Gingerbread Village Candle

If your mom is a fan of setting up a winter village on her mantle or side tables, gift her this spirited candle that will fit right in.

‘Be Merry’ Spatula

If your mom loves to bake, why not build her a cute baking kit? Each piece like this spatula, cookie cutters and more options will cost you just $1-$2 a piece.

Monogram Mug

A mug is a Christmas memory that can be used over and over again. Mom will always think of you when she pours her favorite coffee.