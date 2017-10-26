21 Fresh-Feeling Ways to Wear and Style a Blazer Right Now

Whether you work in a corporate office or are a remote worker who coffee-shop-hops, blazers are the easiest way to make any old outfit look polished and put-together. Equally cool paired with jeans or a jumpsuit, there are practically unlimited ways to wear this boxy classic.

Some of our favorite bloggers have demonstrated how to style blazers in ways that don’t remind us of the ’20s (although vintage can be chic, people!). Try rolling up the sleeves and dressing them down with a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans. Whether you go with one that’s menswear-inspired and oversized or cropped and feminine, playing with cuts, colors, and textures is the best way to find your blazer styling sweet spot.

While blazers are ultimately practical pieces and may not feel quite as exciting to shop for as, say, crop tops or tasseled earrings, we promise you won’t regret shopping any of the ones ahead (nor copying any of the styling tricks you’ll see here).