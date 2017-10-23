StyleCaster
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models

Leah Faye Cooper
by
Photo: Getty Images

You hear the same old story of overnight modeling success again and again. A strikingly gorgeous teenager is approached by a talent scout in the mall or on Instagram. A whirl-wind ensues, and two weeks later she’s walking at Fashion Week, modeling the latest for Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, and shooting a Saint Laurent campaign between shows.

What’s often missing from this fairly tale though is that before models start living the high-fashion life, they need to sign with an agency.

The best modeling agencies have tremendous influence over the industry, managing the careers of top talent and scouting promising models all around the world. You likely know many of their names (Ford, Elite, IMG) and here’s who they rep—from Karlie Kloss and Lineisy Montero to Ruth Bell and Liu Wen.  

Originally published February 2017. Updated October 2017.

The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Hadid's rise to stardom was jumpstarted in 2013 when she moved to New York and signed with IMG Models.

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Lineisy Montero
Lineisy Montero

The Dominican model known for her signature cropped fro (and walking in 68 Spring/Summer 2016 shows) is represented by Next Model Management.

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls

Smalls started her career with Elite Model Management and is currently signed to IMG. 

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

The reality TV star turned model is represented by The Society in New York and Elite Models in Paris.

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

The Swedish Victoria's Secret Angel is another big name on the IMG roster.

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Southern California native Tookes inked a deal with IMG in 2012 and has been with the agency ever since.

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Amilna Estevao
Amilna Estevåo

One of the most recognizable emerging talents, Estevåo is managed by The Society in New York and Elite in Paris.

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

Currently a member of the IMG family, Graham worked with both Wilhelmina Models and Ford Models earlier in her career.   

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Ruth Bell
Ruth Bell

The British breakout star is signed to Elite London and represented by The Society while working in New York.  

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

After working with Elite and Next, Kloss is currently signed to IMG. 

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Liu Wen
Liu Wen

Known for her work with Esteé Lauder and Victoria's Secret, Wen is represented by The Society in New York, Storm Model Management in London, and Elite in Milan and Paris.

Photo: ImaxTree
The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models: Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Like older sister Gigi, Hadid is also with IMG. 

Photo: ImaxTree

