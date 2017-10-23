The Agencies That Rep All Your Favorite Models

You hear the same old story of overnight modeling success again and again. A strikingly gorgeous teenager is approached by a talent scout in the mall or on Instagram. A whirl-wind ensues, and two weeks later she’s walking at Fashion Week, modeling the latest for Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, and shooting a Saint Laurent campaign between shows.

What’s often missing from this fairly tale though is that before models start living the high-fashion life, they need to sign with an agency.

The best modeling agencies have tremendous influence over the industry, managing the careers of top talent and scouting promising models all around the world. You likely know many of their names (Ford, Elite, IMG) and here’s who they rep—from Karlie Kloss and Lineisy Montero to Ruth Bell and Liu Wen.

Originally published February 2017. Updated October 2017.