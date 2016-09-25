StyleCaster
Share

17 Best Mock Neck-Turtleneck Pieces to Shop Now and Layer Later

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Best Mock Neck-Turtleneck Pieces to Shop Now and Layer Later

Lauren Caruso
by
17 Best Mock Neck-Turtleneck Pieces to Shop Now and Layer Later
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

For anyone that thinks wearing a turtleneck feels like they’re being strangled by someone wearing soft, possibly-cashmere gloves—which is a very large subset of women, I’ll have you know—we’ve got good news. There’s a new trend in town to replace the whole turtleneck-under-everything this season, and it’s way less constricting: the mock neck.

MORE: 17 Transitional Dresses to Wear From Now Through Fall

Obviously, the mock neck isn’t new, but that doesn’t mean to we don’t welcome its resurgence. And unlike its more conservative/physically restricting sister, the ’90s silhouette looks good on just about everybody thanks to the way it lets a few inches of your neck show, flattering even the shortest among us (hi, me). And because fall is like, days away, we found the best mock-turtleneck pieces—truly stylish dresses, tanks, sweaters—to shop now, then wear all fall long.

MORE: NYFW: The Best Street-Style Moments from the Spring 2017 Shows

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

Babaton Walter Sweater, $29.99; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

H&M Ribbed Mock Turtleneck, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Suzanne Rae Rib Knit Dress, $435; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Everlane Luxe Mockneck Sweater, $85; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

Zara Sport Sweater, $25.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

1.State Ruffle Neck Sleeveless Shift Dress, $59.40; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

COS Ribbed High Neck Top, $99; at COS

Photo: COS

Milly Bell Sleeve Mock Neck Knit Dress; $335; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Land of Women Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit, $220;  at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Mango Funnel Neck Sweater, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Rag & Bone Aimee Sweaterdress, $450; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Silence + Noise Cropped Mock-Neck Sweater, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Blend She Alia Printed Mock Neck Dress, $41; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Tibi Savanna Crepe Sleeveless Mock Neck Top, $265; at Tibi

Photo: Tibi

Topshop Sheer Stitch Frill Top, $74; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Truly Madly Deeply Maddie Mock Neck Tee, $29; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

& Other Stories Wide Collar Sweater; $65; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Wilfred Poinsot Sweater, $110; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Fuss-Free Back-to-School Hairstyles for Adults

25 Fuss-Free Back-to-School Hairstyles for Adults
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share