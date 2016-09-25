17 Best Mock Neck-Turtleneck Pieces to Shop Now and Layer Later

For anyone that thinks wearing a turtleneck feels like they’re being strangled by someone wearing soft, possibly-cashmere gloves—which is a very large subset of women, I’ll have you know—we’ve got good news. There’s a new trend in town to replace the whole turtleneck-under-everything this season, and it’s way less constricting: the mock neck.

Obviously, the mock neck isn’t new, but that doesn’t mean to we don’t welcome its resurgence. And unlike its more conservative/physically restricting sister, the ’90s silhouette looks good on just about everybody thanks to the way it lets a few inches of your neck show, flattering even the shortest among us (hi, me). And because fall is like, days away, we found the best mock-turtleneck pieces—truly stylish dresses, tanks, sweaters—to shop now, then wear all fall long.