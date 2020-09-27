Chic Mirrors with Shelves That’ll Give You Extra Storage

Mirrors always make a room better. They provide extra light and generally make a room appear larger. But there are certain mirrors that are more useful than others. As gals who have hefty cosmetic collections and not a whole lot of space to work with, we’re always looking for storage solutions. Your mirror could be an unexpected place to find some. There are mirrors with shelves out there. We’re not talking a lot of storage, but you could probably put a brush, toothbrush cup, candle, a succulent or five cosmetics bottles up there.

We found the best mirrors with shelves for you. These picks are stylish and will mesh with your home aesthetic. You can get creative with them, though. They don’t have to go in your bathroom. You could put the mirror in the entryway, in your living room or even your bedroom. The world is your oyster, and there are no rules with these mirrors.

Out of our three picks, two of our mirrors have little railings to keep your supplies from falling off the shelf, too. You should keep that in mind while searching for the perfect mirror.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Homfa Bathroom Wall Mirror

If you’re searching for the perfect bathroom mirror, look no further. This mirror is made out of a non-toxic material and has a pure white finish, which is ideal for a bathroom mirror. The mirror has a little shelf underneath, so you won’t be placing and leaning your toothbrush right up on it. The mounting hardware you’ll need comes with this mirror, so assembly should be relatively simple.

2. Stone & Beam Modern Round Mirror With Shelf

This stylish mirror can go in any room in your home, including your entryway, bedroom, bathroom or even living room. That’s how versatile it is. It doesn’t scream “bathroom mirror” like other options. Made out of iron, this frame has a cool bronze finish that elevates it and puts the emphasis on the crystal-clear mirror glass. It comes with two brackets on the back, but not the hardware you need to hang it up.

3. Creative Co-Op Rectangle Metal Wall Mirror

This metal mirror has a shelf with a little safety rail, so your hair-care supplies or succulent can safely sit on the shelf without falling off. It’s a compact mirror, but big enough so you can see yourself when you get ready. The mirror has triangle hooks, so it won’t be difficult to hang this one up in your home. It comes in silver or distressed black.