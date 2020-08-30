Elegant Mirror Sets That’ll Transform Your Walls

Everyone has that one wall that they don’t know what to do with. You’ve got framed prints throughout your home and have carefully curated your space. But for some reason, none of your prints are looking right on this one wall. You’ve worked too hard on your apartment to just call it a day and throw your old college poster up there. Luckily, we have a solution for you. Mirror sets, which are made up of a trio of small, matching mirrors, can fill space effortlessly. Now, don’t get us wrong. These mirrors are barely big enough to check your lipstick in, so they aren’t meant to be purely decorative. The small mirrors help make your space seem larger and match your aesthetic with their frames.

We rounded up the best mirror sets for you. We picked mirrors that match different aesthetics, so you can find the right one for your home. For example, if you think diamonds are a girl’s best friend, you’ll love one dainty mirror set that’ll be sure to make a statement. On the other hand, if you’re trying to make your apartment look like something out of Versailles, we’ve got a pick for you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Umbra Dima Mirrors

Add something a little different to your home with this stunning set of diamond mirrors. The mirrors can be grouped together to create an impressive design or displayed individually, depending on your preference. The mirrors are hung on delicate chains to create a water-drop effect. The mirrors have metal edges. You can choose from black, gold, copper and titanium edges to match your home’s aesthetic.

2. All American Collection New Seperated 3 Piece Decorative Mirror Set

These sophisticated and detailed mirrors will certainly catch any visitor’s eye. The frame might look super luxe, but it’s actually made out of plastic. This material isn’t as delicate as it appears, and it’s easy to wall mount. This set of three crosses can be hung out across a wall or grouped together in a formation. If you aren’t a big fan of the cross style, there’s a silver crown set and a silver flower and sun set.

3. Gold Mirrors for Wall Pack of 3

If you’re looking for an old-fashioned mirror set, look no further. With beautiful gold frames, these mirrors will look exquisite on your walls. Two mirrors have sunburst frames, while the other frame is rounded. You can have the rounded mirror as the centerpiece with the two sunburst mirrors flanking it. The frames are made out of plastic, so they’re durable and long-lasting.