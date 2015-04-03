StyleCaster
It’s Miniskirt Season! 20 of the Best For Every Budget

What's hot
by
The season of bare legs and short hemlines is upon us, and that means one thing: mini skirts. The warm weather classic is getting an update this time around, taking advantage of spring’s hottest trends like brown suede, denim, and fringe.

Here, we rounded up 20 too-cute spring miniskirts to suit every budget—sorted by price from low to high!

Keep clicking for 20 awesome spring miniskirts for every budget.

Photo: Imaxtree

Crepe-Woven Pleated Skirt, $19.80; at Forever 21

Elsie Button Through A-Line Denim Mini Skirt, $26; at Boohoo

Faux Leather Fringe Skirt, $29.90; at Forever 21

Wrap-Front Skirt, $34.95; at H&M

Skirt With Fringe, $39.95; at H&M

Soprana Stripe Scuba Skirt, $48; at Nordstrom

Foxy Skirt Jungle Leaf, $59; at Beginning Boutique

Mini Skirt, $59.90; at Zara

Mini Skirt With Hem Details, $59.90; at Zara

Warehouse '60s A-Line Skirt, $68; at ASOS

Seamed Skirt With Trimmed Waist, $79.90; at Zara

Cameo Blessed Skirt, $129; at Cameo

Finders Keepers The Renaissance Skirt, $139; at Fashion Bunker

Uma Mini Fit and Flare Skirt, $230; at Whistles

Intermesh Drape Skirt, $250; at By Johnny

Moncler A-Line Mesh Skirt, $292.92; at Farfetch

Opening Ceremony Jacquard Mini Skirt, $315; at Net-a-Porter

Carven Mikado A-Line Skirt, $374.76; at Farfetch

Isabel Marant Natacha Fringed Woven Silk Wrap Mini Skirt, $510; at Net-a-Porter

Proenza Schouler Short Wrap Skirt, $513.41; at Farfetch

