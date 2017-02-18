StyleCaster
Best Minimalist Bedrooms That’ll Inspire Your Inner Decor Nerd

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of Homepolish

In theory, your bedroom should be a sanctuary of calm, complete with 600-thread-count sheets and candle-and-coffee-table-book vignettes and sheepskin throw blankets laying on the bed just so. In practice, however, it’s more like a dumping ground for clean laundry and discarded would-be outfits that accumulate throughout the week. Not ideal for Instagram or, you know, sleep.

And while we can’t auto-Zen your room (trust, we so wish that was a thing), we can offer the best minimalist bedroom inspiration to kick your inner hygge into gear. But minimalist doesn’t have to mean two nondescript pillows atop an all-white duvet. See what we mean: Ahead, we found 25 people who are doing interiors right—major bedroom inspo for the inner (our outer) minimalist in you awaits.

1 of 28
Photo: instagram / @norsuinteriors
Photo: instagram / @norsuinteriors
Photo: instagram / @norsuinteriors
Photo: instagram / @greyandscout
Photo: instagram / @cococozy
Photo: instagram / @witanddelight_
Photo: instagram / @amberinteriors
Photo: instagram / @amberinteriors
Photo: instagram / @immyandindi
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @immyandindi
Photo: instagram / @immyandindi
Photo: instagram / @immyandindi
Photo: instagram / @entrancemakleri
Photo: instagram / @entrancemakleri
Photo: instagram / @immyandindi
Photo: instagram / @immyandindi
Photo: instagram / @oneteaspoon_
Photo: instagram / @thedesignchaser
Photo: instagram / @thedesignchaser
Photo: instagram / @oneteaspoon_
Photo: instagram / @yorkshire_linen
Photo: instagram / @homepolish
Photo: instagram / @norsuinteriors
Photo: instagram / @theinspiredroom
Photo: instagram / @dominomag
