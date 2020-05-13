Minimalist Women Will Love These Subtle Yet Stylish Accessories

We’re sure you’ve heard the little diddy “less is more,” but have you actually embraced this mindset, or have you waved it off in favor of being a material girl after Madonna’s own heart? We won’t judge you either way: Bling is beautiful, but so is simplicity. So if you find yourself re-evaluating your wardrobe choices, why not browse some of the most beautiful, albeit basic, minimalist accessories for women your favorite retailers have to offer?

Minimalist fashion is just what it sounds like: Style that isn’t so involved. Don’t worry — minimalist looks aren’t null of statement pieces, but the articles of clothing or accessories that do stand out aren’t so bold that you could spot them a mile away. The key is to find delicate bracelets and necklaces, simple stud earrings, and even handbags and shoes that quietly enhance your wardrobe. Not sure it’s possible? We have a feeling these minimalist accessories just might change your mind.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Hoxis Minimalist Tote

It turns out, there is such a thing as too many pockets. Think about it: If you’re someone who mindlessly tosses things into a bag with thousands of pockets, only to have to perform an archaeological dig into each and every one to find a receipt, favorite pen or, worse, your car keys, it’s time to downsize. This minimalist accessory from Hoxis is the perfect swap: The basic tote is big enough to comfortably fit your laptop, planner — really, all the essentials you absolutely need in a day. Hoxis even made the educated decision to ditch extra lining, so the bag feels as light as it looks. Plus, it’s available in more than 10 gorgeous colors and comes with a matching wristlet for extra storage (should you need it) on days when you can afford to downsize even further.

2. PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Simulated Diamond Earrings

Statement earrings don’t have to be big or dangling to garner attention. In fact, PAVOI’s minimalist accessories are small but make themselves known with just the right amount of glitz. Featuring AAAAA+ quality cubic zirconia studs set in 14K gold plated 925 sterling silver, the earrings come in different shapes (bar, bar chain, bolt, delta, moon and halo) and three finishes (white gold, rose gold and yellow gold). Each pair is dainty and delicate, perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

3. TIMEX Unisex Fairfield Watch

Watches are both accessories and necessities, which is why we love this practical-chic timepiece from TIMEX. The versatile design is iconic, down to the lather slip-through strap and simple round face with solid tick markers. The watch also features TIMEX’s revolutionary Indiglo backlight technology that changes the backlight from white to blue so you can tell time in the dark.