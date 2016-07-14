StyleCaster
30 Killer Miniskirts to Shop—and Wear—Right Now

Leah Faye Cooper
My fondness for short hemlines dates back to late-elementary school, when my amazing seamstress of a mother was making me a jumper for my fifth-grade graduation. “Can you make the skirt shorter?” I asked, fully aware that 1) I was 11 years old and had absolutely no business wearing short outfits, and 2) the answer would definitely be no. (It was.) I ended up with an age-appropriate pinafore that hit an inch above the knee, and I loved it (it was custom—Mommy Couture!) But still, years later, when I finally was old enough to wear legitimate miniskirts, they were pretty much the only thing I wanted to put on my body.

Things haven’t changed much. I think super-short pieces are perennially cool and far more comfortable than pants, and I love that so many women before me chose to wear them at a time when they were deemed scandalous and inappropriate.

The best miniskirts of summer 2016 come in A-lines and tiers, splashy prints and bold solids. They’re denim, leather, and jersey; and best of all, they’re all ahead for you to shop right now.

Appliqué Suede Skirt, $79.99; at Mango

Black Leather Eyelet Skirt, $90 (was $160); at River Island

Amalya Scuba Gingham Box Pleat Skater Skirt, $12 (was $22); at Boohoo

Embroidered Mini Skirt, $49.90; at Zara

Denim Faded Back Miniskirt, $60; at Pixie Market

Gathered Waist Skirt, $50 (was $99) at Cos

Topshop Rio Leopard Print Miniskirt, $38; at Nordstrom

Lotus Brocade Miniskirt, $75 (was $250); at Opening Ceremony

Iro Gaetane Skirt, $119.60, (was $299); at Shopbop

Sheen Skirt, $75; at & Other Stories

After Party Vintage Gold Moves Leather Skirt, $168; at Nasty Gal

A-Line Skirt, $24.99; at H&M

Mini Skirt with Pep Hem in Texture, $30; at Asos

Red Valentino Floral-Print Taffeta Miniskirt, $395; at Net-A-Porter

Generation Love Sonali Lace Mini Skirt, $35.76 (was $149); at Saks Fifth Avenue

Mad Love Suede Miniskirt, $98; at Free People

Floral Print Pencil Skirt, $22.99; at Charlotte Russe

Rosalie Button Skirt, $178; at J Brand

Lambskin Leather Circle Skirt, $75 (was $150); at American Apparel

Striped Wrap Frony Miniskirt, $38.50; at Torrid

Adidas Originals Pleated Mesh and Ponte Miniskirt, $70.40; at The Outnet

Miniskirt, $10.90; at Forever21

A Jour Le Jour Miniskirt, $263; at Yoox

Rebecca Taylor Amanda Floral Silk Tiered Skirt, $177 (was $295); at Neiman Marcus

Alexander Wang Leather-Fringed Miniskirt, $169 (was $695); at Barneys

Rivet & Thread Embroidered Japanese Denim Skirt, $118; at Madewell

Scuba Miniskirt, $9.69; at Missguided

Milly Camo Print Modern Miniskirt, $225; at Revolve

Authentic Miniskirt, $30 (was $40); at Levi's

Parker Bergen Stripe Knit Skirt, $198.75 (was $265); at Bloomingdale's

