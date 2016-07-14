30 Killer Miniskirts to Shop—and Wear—Right Now

My fondness for short hemlines dates back to late-elementary school, when my amazing seamstress of a mother was making me a jumper for my fifth-grade graduation. “Can you make the skirt shorter?” I asked, fully aware that 1) I was 11 years old and had absolutely no business wearing short outfits, and 2) the answer would definitely be no. (It was.) I ended up with an age-appropriate pinafore that hit an inch above the knee, and I loved it (it was custom—Mommy Couture!) But still, years later, when I finally was old enough to wear legitimate miniskirts, they were pretty much the only thing I wanted to put on my body.

Things haven’t changed much. I think super-short pieces are perennially cool and far more comfortable than pants, and I love that so many women before me chose to wear them at a time when they were deemed scandalous and inappropriate.

The best miniskirts of summer 2016 come in A-lines and tiers, splashy prints and bold solids. They’re denim, leather, and jersey; and best of all, they’re all ahead for you to shop right now.