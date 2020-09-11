Compact Mini Ovens That Are Made for Small Spaces & Quick Cooking

If you are living in an apartment that is oven-less, mini ovens could be a game-changer. Also known as convection ovens or toaster ovens, these little ovens sit right on your countertop. They usually take up a little bit more than a foot of a room, but if you compare that to how much space an oven takes up, that’s nothing. And for the eco-warriors out there, mini ovens use electric power instead of gas, and they typically use up less electricity than your oven does.

These little ovens can also be great for people who use their real ovens to store shoes, like Carrie Bradshaw. They can reheat leftovers, make a frozen pizza, bake a chicken breast, toast bread and even broil bacon—yes, you can cook bacon in a convection oven. If that’s usually all that you use your oven for, then a mini oven will get the job done.

We found the best mini ovens for you. All of our picks are easy to use, don’t take up a lot of space and have multiple functions. One of our picks even has a built-in air-fryer for all of your frying needs.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer

Even though it only takes up a little more than a foot on your counter space, this little convection oven can do a heck of a lot. It can air fry your chicken wings, bake some cookies, roast a chicken, broil, warm up some leftovers and toast up to six pieces of bread at a time. The oven comes with a fry basket, baking pan and traditional oven rack. It has an auto-shut-off setting and a 60-minute timer. It comes in black, silver or copper.

2. BLACK+DECKER 6-Slice Digital Convection Countertop Toaster Oven

Sometimes, in toaster ovens, the back half can cook faster than the front half. That isn’t the case in this high-quality convection oven. It can bake, toast, broil and reheat. It also has special buttons for bagel, pizza and frozen treats. This oven is easy to use, because the buttons are very clear on the right side of the oven. There’s space for three racks in this compact oven, and thanks to its special fan inside, it’ll circulate the hot air evenly.

3. Toaster Oven 4 Slice

When you fire up a big oven, it takes a while to heat up. This little oven reheats food up to 30 percent faster and uses 60 percent less energy. That sounds like it’ll help both the environment and your energy bill. It can toast, bake, broil and warm food, so that’s essentially what you use a big oven for. There’s enough space for two racks in this oven, allowing you cook multiple things at once.